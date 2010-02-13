Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy, Volume 1, The Ruminants - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723434139, 9780723437444

Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy, Volume 1, The Ruminants

2nd Edition

Authors: Raymond Ashdown Stanley Done Stephen Barnett
eBook ISBN: 9780723437444
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th February 2010
Page Count: 272
Description

The Color Atlas of Veterinary Anatomy volume 1 presents a unique photographic record of dissections showing the topographical anatomy of the ruminant. With this book you will be able to see the position and relationships of the bones, muscles, nerves, blood vessels and viscera that go to make up each region of the body and each organ system. Each book in this three volume series is packed with full-color photographs and drawings of dissections prepared specifically for these texts.

Key Features

  • Accessibly and sytematically structured with each chapter devoted to a specific body region.
  • Important features of regional and topographical anatomy presented using full-color photos of detailed dissections.
  • Detailed color line drawings clarify the relationships of relevant structures.
  • Presents anatomy in a clinical context.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction.
  • The head.
  • The neck.
  • The forelimb.
  • The thorax.
  • The abdomen.
  • The hindlimb.
  • The foot.
  • The pelvis.
  • The udder, scrotum and penis.
  • Radiographic anatomy of the head, manus and pes. 
  • Index.

Details

About the Author

Raymond Ashdown

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Reader in Veterinary Anatomy, University of London, London, UK

Stanley Done

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Professor of Veterinary Pathology, University of Galsgow Veterinary School; Former Lecturer in Veterinary Anatomy, Royal Veterinary College, London

Stephen Barnett

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Chief Technician at the Royal Veterinary College, London, UK; Formerly Senior Lecturer, City of Westminster College, London, UK; Technical Education Consultant, UK

