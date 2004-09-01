Color Atlas of Emergency Department Procedures

CHAPTER 1: Arthrocentesis



A. Arthrocentesis of Knee

B. Arthrocentesis of Ankle

C. Arthrocentesis of Elbow



CHAPTER 2: Central Vein Catheterization



A. Anatomical Approaches for Central Vein Catheterization

1. Subclavian Vein-Infraclavicular Approach

2. Subclavian Vein-Supraclavicular Approach

3. Internal Jugular Vein-Central Approach

4. Internal Jugular Vein-Posterior Approach

5. Femoral Vein Approach

B. The Seldinger technique



CHAPTER 3: Compartment Pressures



A. Stryker Compartment Pressure Monitoring Device Steps

B. Approach for each Anatomical Compartment

1. Forearm Compartments

a. Volar Compartment of Forearm

b. Dorsal Compartment of Forearm

c. Mobile Wad Compartment of Forearm

2. Leg Compartments

a. Anterior Compartment of Leg

b. Deep Posterior Compartment of Leg

c. Superficial Posterior Compartment of Leg

d. Lateral Compartment of Leg



CHAPTER 4: Cricothyroidotomy



CHAPTER 5: Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage



CHAPTER 6: Intraosseous Line Placement



7-Lateral Canthotomy

8-Lumbar Puncture

9-Nerve Blocks of the Face, Head and Oral Cavity

A. Inferior Alveolar Nerve Block

B. Nerve Blocks of the Palate

1. Anterior Palate

2. Posterior Palate

C. Periapical Nerve Block of the Teeth

D. Supraorbital Nerve Block

E. Infraorbital Nerve Block

1. Extraoral Approach

2. Intraoral Approach

F. Mental Nerve Block

1. Extraoral Approach

2. Intraoral Approach

G. Nerve Blocks of the Ear

H. Nerve Blocks of the Scalp



CHAPTER 10: Nerve Blocks of the Foot



A. Posterior Tibial Nerve Block

B. Sural Nerve Block

C. Peroneal Nerve Block

D. Digital Nerve Block of Toe

1. Lateral Approach

2. Web Space Approach



CHAPTER 11: Nerve Blocks of the Hand



A. Radial Nerve Block

B. Median Nerve Block

C. Ulnar Nerve Block

D. Digital Nerve Block of Finger

1. Lateral Approach

2. Web Space Approach



CHAPTER 12: Ophthalmologic Procedures



A. Shiotz Tonometry

B. Tonopen



CHAPTER 13: Paracentesis



CHAPTER 14: Pericardiocentesis



CHAPTER 15: Radial Artery Line Placement



CHAPTER 16: Raney Clip Application



CHAPTER 17: Suprapubic Bladder Aspiration



CHAPTER 18: Thoracentesis



CHAPTER 19: Thoracotomy



CHAPTER 20: Tube Thoracostomy



CHAPTER 21: Venous Cutdown



CHAPTER 22: Wound Care Procedures



A. Preparing the Skin for Wound Repair

B. Instrument Tie

C. Simple Interrupted Suture

D. Continuous Suture

E. Continouus Locked Suture

F. Horizontal Mattress Suture

G. Vertical Mattress Suture

H. Deep Suture

I. Staple Application

J. Staple Removal

K. Wound Closure Tape Application