Color Atlas of Diseases and Disorders of Cattle - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723432050, 9780702037948

Color Atlas of Diseases and Disorders of Cattle

2nd Edition

Authors: Roger Blowey A. David Weaver
eBook ISBN: 9780702037948
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723432050
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 8th January 2003
Page Count: 272
Description

An expanded version of the first edition, this new edition serves as an illustrated text covering the diseases and disorders commonly encountered in cattle. Unlike the first edition, this version now includes treatment of those conditions and management algorithms. Extensive color illustrations make this a must-have for students and practitioners alike. Each chapter consistently presents etiology, diagnosis, differential diagnosis, treatment, and possible complications. A discussion of issues relevant to the cattle industry is also included.

Key Features

  • Extensively illustrated with 752 mostly color illustrations.
  • Consistently presents etiology, diagnosis, differential diagnosis, treatment, and possible complications.
  • Covers the broad spectrum of diseases and disorders commonly associated with cattle.

Table of Contents

  1. Congenital Disorders
    2. Neonatal Disorders
    3. Integumentary Disorders
    4. Alimentary Disorders
    5. Respiratory Disorders
    6. Cardiovascular Disorders
    7. Locomotor Disorders
    8. Ocular Disorders
    9. Nervous Disorders
    10. Urogenital Disorders
    11. Udder and Teat Disorders
    12. Infectious Diseases
    13. Toxicological Disorders

Details

About the Author

Roger Blowey

Affiliations and Expertise

Wood Veterinary Group, Gloucester, UK

A. David Weaver

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor emeritus, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Missouri, Columbia-MO, USA formerly University of Glasgow Veterinary School, Bearsden, Glasgow, UK

