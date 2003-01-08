Color Atlas of Diseases and Disorders of Cattle
2nd Edition
Description
An expanded version of the first edition, this new edition serves as an illustrated text covering the diseases and disorders commonly encountered in cattle. Unlike the first edition, this version now includes treatment of those conditions and management algorithms. Extensive color illustrations make this a must-have for students and practitioners alike. Each chapter consistently presents etiology, diagnosis, differential diagnosis, treatment, and possible complications. A discussion of issues relevant to the cattle industry is also included.
Key Features
- Extensively illustrated with 752 mostly color illustrations.
- Consistently presents etiology, diagnosis, differential diagnosis, treatment, and possible complications.
- Covers the broad spectrum of diseases and disorders commonly associated with cattle.
Table of Contents
- Congenital Disorders
2. Neonatal Disorders
3. Integumentary Disorders
4. Alimentary Disorders
5. Respiratory Disorders
6. Cardiovascular Disorders
7. Locomotor Disorders
8. Ocular Disorders
9. Nervous Disorders
10. Urogenital Disorders
11. Udder and Teat Disorders
12. Infectious Diseases
13. Toxicological Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2003
- Published:
- 8th January 2003
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037948
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723432050
About the Author
Roger Blowey
Affiliations and Expertise
Wood Veterinary Group, Gloucester, UK
A. David Weaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor emeritus, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Missouri, Columbia-MO, USA formerly University of Glasgow Veterinary School, Bearsden, Glasgow, UK