Color Atlas of Canine and Feline Ophthalmology

Description

Ophthalmology relies heavily on the practitioner's ability to visually recognize ocular features and abnormalities. This atlas contains hundreds of full-color pictures of normal and diseased eyes and related structures of dogs and cats as they might be seen during an ocular examination to facilitate visual recognition of problems for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Key Features

  • Features over 800 vivid full-color illustrations that aid in the recognition of structures and lesions.
  • Works as a wonderful companion piece to Slatter: Fundamentals of Veterinary Ophthalmology
  • Contains pictures of both normal and diseased eyes and related structures of dogs and cats to aid in the identification and diagnosis of conditions encountered during ocular examination
  • Features a consistent, systematic organization from anterior to posterior, including the orbit, in an easy-to-use format

Table of Contents

  1. Eyelid Disease
    2. Conjuctiva
    3. Third Eyelid
    4. Lacrimal System
    5. Cornea
    6. Sclera
    7. Uvea
    8. Lens
    9. Glaucoma
    10. Vitreous
    11. Retina
    12. Optic Nerve
    13. Orbit
    Index

About the Author

Joan Dziezyc

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M University, Department of Small Animal Medicine and Surgery, College of Veterinary Medicine, College Station, TX

Nicholas Millichamp

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M University, Department of Small Animal Medicine and Surgery, College of Veterinary Medicine, College Station, TX

