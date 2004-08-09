Color Atlas of Canine and Feline Ophthalmology
1st Edition
Authors: Joan Dziezyc Nicholas Millichamp
Description
Ophthalmology relies heavily on the practitioner's ability to visually recognize ocular features and abnormalities. This atlas contains hundreds of full-color pictures of normal and diseased eyes and related structures of dogs and cats as they might be seen during an ocular examination to facilitate visual recognition of problems for accurate diagnosis and treatment.
Key Features
- Features over 800 vivid full-color illustrations that aid in the recognition of structures and lesions.
- Works as a wonderful companion piece to Slatter: Fundamentals of Veterinary Ophthalmology
- Contains pictures of both normal and diseased eyes and related structures of dogs and cats to aid in the identification and diagnosis of conditions encountered during ocular examination
- Features a consistent, systematic organization from anterior to posterior, including the orbit, in an easy-to-use format
Table of Contents
- Eyelid Disease
2. Conjuctiva
3. Third Eyelid
4. Lacrimal System
5. Cornea
6. Sclera
7. Uvea
8. Lens
9. Glaucoma
10. Vitreous
11. Retina
12. Optic Nerve
13. Orbit
Index
About the Author
Joan Dziezyc
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University, Department of Small Animal Medicine and Surgery, College of Veterinary Medicine, College Station, TX
Nicholas Millichamp
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University, Department of Small Animal Medicine and Surgery, College of Veterinary Medicine, College Station, TX
