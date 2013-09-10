Colonoscopy and Polypectomy, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323188562, 9780323188579

Colonoscopy and Polypectomy, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 42-3

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Kahi
eBook ISBN: 9780323188579
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188562
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th September 2013
Description

Dr. Kahi has assembled top experts to provide clinically focused articles on colonoscopy and polypectomy. The issue is divided into sections devote to Technique Fundamentals, Advances in Technique, Technology, Neoplasia Detection, Quality and Outcomes, and The Future. Everyone from early-career gastroenteorlogists to those late in their career should find this edition to be very valuable.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323188579
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323188562

About the Authors

Charles Kahi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Roudebush VA Medical Center, Indianapolis, IN

