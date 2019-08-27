COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Colonoscopic Polypectomy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708661, 9780323708678

Colonoscopic Polypectomy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 29-4

1st Edition

Author: Douglas Rex
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708661
eBook ISBN: 9780323708678
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th August 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Endoscopic assessment prior to resection:

What the experts do;

Reviewing the evidence that polypectomy prevents cancer;

The cold revolution: how far can it go?;

Best methods for resection of diminutive and small polyps;

Teaching polypectomy and assessing the quality of polypectomy;

How to perform wide-field EMR and follow-up examinations;

Surgery vs. EMR vs. ESD for large polyps: Making sense of when to use which approach;

How to learn and perform ESD and full thickness endoscopic resection in the colorectum in the U.S;

Underwater endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR);

Lesion retrieval, lesions handling, marking;

Closure of defects and management of complications

Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Charles Lightdale, Dr. Douglas K. Rex has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics of North America devoted to Colonoscopic Polypectomy. Expert authors have contributed clinical reviews that address best practices, evidentiary support, and expert recommendations. Articles specifically address the following topics: Endoscopic assessment prior to resection: What the experts do; Reviewing the evidence that polypectomy prevents cancer; The cold revolution: how far can it go?; Best methods for resection of diminutive and small polyps; Teaching polypectomy and assessing the quality of polypectomy; How to perform wide-field EMR and follow-up examinations; Surgery vs. EMR vs. ESD for large polyps: Making sense of when to use which approach; How to learn and perform ESD and full thickness endoscopic resection in the colorectum in the U.S; Underwater endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR); Lesion retrieval, lesions handling, marking; and Closure of defects and management of complications. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to evaluate options for lesion resection and to improve outcomes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
27th August 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323708661
eBook ISBN:
9780323708678

About the Author

Douglas Rex

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor's Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Director of Endoscopy, Gastroenterology, Indianapolis, IN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.