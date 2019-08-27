Colonoscopic Polypectomy, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 29-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Endoscopic assessment prior to resection:
What the experts do;
Reviewing the evidence that polypectomy prevents cancer;
The cold revolution: how far can it go?;
Best methods for resection of diminutive and small polyps;
Teaching polypectomy and assessing the quality of polypectomy;
How to perform wide-field EMR and follow-up examinations;
Surgery vs. EMR vs. ESD for large polyps: Making sense of when to use which approach;
How to learn and perform ESD and full thickness endoscopic resection in the colorectum in the U.S;
Underwater endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR);
Lesion retrieval, lesions handling, marking;
Closure of defects and management of complications
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Charles Lightdale, Dr. Douglas K. Rex has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics of North America devoted to Colonoscopic Polypectomy. Expert authors have contributed clinical reviews that address best practices, evidentiary support, and expert recommendations. Articles specifically address the following topics: Endoscopic assessment prior to resection: What the experts do; Reviewing the evidence that polypectomy prevents cancer; The cold revolution: how far can it go?; Best methods for resection of diminutive and small polyps; Teaching polypectomy and assessing the quality of polypectomy; How to perform wide-field EMR and follow-up examinations; Surgery vs. EMR vs. ESD for large polyps: Making sense of when to use which approach; How to learn and perform ESD and full thickness endoscopic resection in the colorectum in the U.S; Underwater endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR); Lesion retrieval, lesions handling, marking; and Closure of defects and management of complications. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to evaluate options for lesion resection and to improve outcomes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323708661
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323708678
About the Author
Douglas Rex
Affiliations and Expertise
Chancellor's Professor, Indiana University School of Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Director of Endoscopy, Gastroenterology, Indianapolis, IN
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.