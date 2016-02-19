Colon Cancer Cells brings together fundamental research and clinically relevant issues in the cell biology of colon cancer. This book is composed of five parts encompassing 21 chapters that specifically describe the initiation and progression of colon cancer cells. After briefly dealing with the major issues in colorectal carcinoma, this book goes on presenting the in vitro and in vivo models of colon carcinogenesis. This topic is followed by a discussion on the history of the development and characterization of commonly used colon cancer cell lines. The following parts describe the biochemical and immunological features and hormones in the colon. These parts also consider the studies on human colon tumors xenografted into nude mice and the biology and treatment of colorectal cancer metastasis. Discussions on the application of human monoclonal antibodies to tumor detection; the expression of blood group-related carbohydrates by normal, premalignant, and malignant colonic tissues; and the correlation of antigen variability in colon carcinoma with certain diagnostic and prognostic parameters are also included in these parts. The concluding part examines various therapeutic strategies and their potential in improving patient management with advanced colon carcinoma. Researchers, clinicians, and students interested in the biology of colon cancer development and in gastrointestinal cell biology will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1 Colorectal Carcinoma: Key Issues

Text

References

I. Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Colonic Epithelium In Vivo and In Vitro

2 Normal and Pathological Anatomy of the Large Intestine

I. Introduction

II. Normal Large Intestine

III. Precursors of Carcinomas

IV. Carcinoma of the Large Intestine

References

3 Kinetics of Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Colonic Epithelium

I. Introduction

II. General Principles

III. Normal Colon

IV. Preneoplastic Conditions

V. Neoplasia

References

4 Colon Carcinogenesis: Modulation of Progression

I. Introduction

II. Multistep Model of Carcinogenesis

III. Cell Proliferation and Colon Carcinogenesis

IV. Attempts to Modify Cell Proliferation as a Means of Modulating Progression of Colon Carcinogenesis with Special Reference to Dietary Fiber

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

5 In Vitro Propagation and Characterization of Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Colonic Epithelial Cells

I. Introduction

II. Development of Culture Methods

III. Characterization of Cultured Cells

IV. New Avenues of Research

V. Conclusions

References

6 Colon Organ Culture as a Model for Carcinogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Techniques

III. Applications

IV. Carcinogenesis Studies

V. Discussion

References

7 Human Cell Lines in Colon Cancer Research

I. Introduction

II. Origins of Cell Lines

III. Methods and Success of Culture Initiation

IV. Growth and Morphology Characteristics

V. Differentiation and Genetic Markers

VI. Tumorigenicity

VII. Other Phenotypic Features

VIII. Conclusions

References

8 Preclinical Evaluation of Cancer Chemotherapeutic Drugs for Treatment of Colorectal Cancer

I. Introduction

II. Recent Advances in Experimental Chemotherapy of Human Colorectal Cancer

III. Screening System Based on Use of Human Colorectal Cancer Cell Lines

IV. Conclusions

References

II. Regulation of Normal and Colon Cancer Cells

9 Characteristics of Human Colorectal Cell Lines Established in Defined and Serum-Supplemented Media

I. Introduction

II. Culture Methods

III. Phenotypic Variation

IV. Antigen Expression

V. Neuroendocrine Differentiation

VI. Other Findings

VII. Comparative Properties of SSM- and ACL-4-Derived Cell Lines

VIII. Conclusions

References

10 Growth Factors

I. Morphologic and Chemical Markers of Colonic Cell Proliferation

II. Postoperative Colon Adaptation in Animals and Humans

III. Luminal Factors

IV. Studies of Tropic Hormones In Vivo

V. In Vitro Studies of Hormones and Growth Factors

VI. Studies of Carcinogenesis In Vitro

VII. Intracellular Mechanisms of Cell Proliferation

VIII. Summary

References

11 Polyamines and Colon Cancer Cells

I. Introduction

II. Ornithine Decarboxylase and Polyamines

III. Polyamines and Intestinal and Colonie Mucosal Growth

IV. Polyamines and Chemical Colonic Carcinogenesis

V. Polyamines and Human Colon Cancer Cell Growth

VI. Polyamines and Human Colon Cancer Xenografts

VII. Polyamines as Markers of Colon Cancer

VIII. Summary

References

12 Current Status of Colon Cancer Cytogenetics

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Chromosome Changes in Colon Adenomas (Polyps)

IV. Chromosome Changes in Colon Cancer

V. Colon Cancer Cell Lines

VI. Molecular Studies and Chromosome Changes

VII. Chromosome Changes and Their Role in Colon Cancer

References

III. Metastasis

13 Tumorigenic and Metastatic Properties of Human Colorectal Carcinomas Transplanted into Nude Mice

I. Introduction

II. The Nude Mouse as a Recipient for Human Colorectal Neoplasms

III. The Nude Mouse as a Model for Human Colorectal Cancer Metastasis

IV. Model for Colorectal Hepatic Metastases

V. Clinical Correlation

VI. Conclusions

References

14 Characterization of Colon Carcinoma Cell Metastases in Model Systems

I. Introduction

II. Animal Tumor Models

III. Metastasis of Human Colon Cancer Xenografts in Athymic Nude Mice

IV. Establishment of Colon Cancer Cell Lines with Enhanced Liver-Metastasizing Ability

V Characterization of Metastatic Colon Cancer Cell Lines Selected in an Animal Model

VI. Summary

References

15 Patterns of Metastasis during Progression of Colorectal Cancer in Humans

I. Introduction

II. Pathophysiology of Disease Spread in Patients with Colorectal Adenocarcinoma

III. Clinical Patterns and Frequency of Metastases

IV. Predicting Eventual Development of Metastases from Evaluation of the Primary Tumor

V. Conclusions

References

IV. Immunological Aspects of Colon Cancer

16 Colon Carcinoma Cell Population as Defined by Monoclonal Antibodies

I. Introduction

II. Characterization of Novel Colon Carcinoma-Associated Antigens

III. Monoclonal Antibodies Reactive with Colon Carcinoma-Associated Antigens

IV. Monoclonal Antibodies Reactive with Carcinoembryonic Antigen

V. Monoclonal Antibodies Reactive with the ras Oncogene Protein Product

VI. Monoclonal Antibodies for the Detection and Monitoring of Colon Carcinoma

VII. Antigenic Heterogeneity and Modulation within Human Carcinoma Cell Populations

VIII. Enhancement of Tumor Antigen Expression

IX. In Situ Detection and Therapy of Colon Carcinomas Using Monoclonal Antibodies

References

17 Carbohydrate Tumor Markers in Colon Cancer and Polyps

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Synthesis of Blood Group-Related Carbohydrate Antigens

III. Expression of A, B, H, Lea , and Leb Antigens

IV. Expression of Other Blood Group-Related Carbohydrates: Lex Ley, CA 19-9, Tag

V. Alterations in Blood Group Antigen Expression in Colon Cancer

VI. Colon Cancer: Other Carbohydrate Tumor Markers

VII. Conclusions

References

18 Immunobiology of Colon Cancer in Animal Models

I. Introduction

II. Methodology

III. Orthotopic MCA-38 Tumor Cell Growth

IV. Immunological Studies

V. In Vivo Studies on Metastasis

VI. Correlations between the Immunological Studies and the Development of Metastases

VII. Summary and Conclusions

References

19 Variable Expression of Tumor-Associated Antigens in Colon Cells: Relation to Staging, Differentiation, and Diagnosis

I. Introduction

II. Study Design

III. Antigen Heterogeneity in Normal Colonic Mucosa

IV. Antigen Heterogeneity in Colonic Carcinomas

V. Conclusions

References

20 Human Monoclonal Antibodies: Concepts in Development and Application to Colon Cancer

I. Introduction

II. Application of Technology

III. Development of Human Monoclonal Antibodies

IV. Production of Human Monoclonal Antibodies

V. Selection of Human Monoclonal Antibodies

VI. Characterization of the Antigen

VII. In Vivo Preclinical Studies

VIII. Clinical Studies

IX. Future Prospects

References

V. Conclusion

21 Future Prospects for Therapeutic Treatment of Colon Carcinoma

I. Introduction

II. Improvement in Existing Strategies

III. Immunotherapy

IV. Hormonal Therapy

V. Conclusions

References

Index