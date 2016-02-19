Colon Cancer Cells
1st Edition
Description
Colon Cancer Cells brings together fundamental research and clinically relevant issues in the cell biology of colon cancer. This book is composed of five parts encompassing 21 chapters that specifically describe the initiation and progression of colon cancer cells. After briefly dealing with the major issues in colorectal carcinoma, this book goes on presenting the in vitro and in vivo models of colon carcinogenesis. This topic is followed by a discussion on the history of the development and characterization of commonly used colon cancer cell lines. The following parts describe the biochemical and immunological features and hormones in the colon. These parts also consider the studies on human colon tumors xenografted into nude mice and the biology and treatment of colorectal cancer metastasis. Discussions on the application of human monoclonal antibodies to tumor detection; the expression of blood group-related carbohydrates by normal, premalignant, and malignant colonic tissues; and the correlation of antigen variability in colon carcinoma with certain diagnostic and prognostic parameters are also included in these parts. The concluding part examines various therapeutic strategies and their potential in improving patient management with advanced colon carcinoma. Researchers, clinicians, and students interested in the biology of colon cancer development and in gastrointestinal cell biology will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Colorectal Carcinoma: Key Issues
Text
References
I. Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Colonic Epithelium In Vivo and In Vitro
2 Normal and Pathological Anatomy of the Large Intestine
I. Introduction
II. Normal Large Intestine
III. Precursors of Carcinomas
IV. Carcinoma of the Large Intestine
References
3 Kinetics of Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Colonic Epithelium
I. Introduction
II. General Principles
III. Normal Colon
IV. Preneoplastic Conditions
V. Neoplasia
References
4 Colon Carcinogenesis: Modulation of Progression
I. Introduction
II. Multistep Model of Carcinogenesis
III. Cell Proliferation and Colon Carcinogenesis
IV. Attempts to Modify Cell Proliferation as a Means of Modulating Progression of Colon Carcinogenesis with Special Reference to Dietary Fiber
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
5 In Vitro Propagation and Characterization of Normal, Preneoplastic, and Neoplastic Colonic Epithelial Cells
I. Introduction
II. Development of Culture Methods
III. Characterization of Cultured Cells
IV. New Avenues of Research
V. Conclusions
References
6 Colon Organ Culture as a Model for Carcinogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Techniques
III. Applications
IV. Carcinogenesis Studies
V. Discussion
References
7 Human Cell Lines in Colon Cancer Research
I. Introduction
II. Origins of Cell Lines
III. Methods and Success of Culture Initiation
IV. Growth and Morphology Characteristics
V. Differentiation and Genetic Markers
VI. Tumorigenicity
VII. Other Phenotypic Features
VIII. Conclusions
References
8 Preclinical Evaluation of Cancer Chemotherapeutic Drugs for Treatment of Colorectal Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Recent Advances in Experimental Chemotherapy of Human Colorectal Cancer
III. Screening System Based on Use of Human Colorectal Cancer Cell Lines
IV. Conclusions
References
II. Regulation of Normal and Colon Cancer Cells
9 Characteristics of Human Colorectal Cell Lines Established in Defined and Serum-Supplemented Media
I. Introduction
II. Culture Methods
III. Phenotypic Variation
IV. Antigen Expression
V. Neuroendocrine Differentiation
VI. Other Findings
VII. Comparative Properties of SSM- and ACL-4-Derived Cell Lines
VIII. Conclusions
References
10 Growth Factors
I. Morphologic and Chemical Markers of Colonic Cell Proliferation
II. Postoperative Colon Adaptation in Animals and Humans
III. Luminal Factors
IV. Studies of Tropic Hormones In Vivo
V. In Vitro Studies of Hormones and Growth Factors
VI. Studies of Carcinogenesis In Vitro
VII. Intracellular Mechanisms of Cell Proliferation
VIII. Summary
References
11 Polyamines and Colon Cancer Cells
I. Introduction
II. Ornithine Decarboxylase and Polyamines
III. Polyamines and Intestinal and Colonie Mucosal Growth
IV. Polyamines and Chemical Colonic Carcinogenesis
V. Polyamines and Human Colon Cancer Cell Growth
VI. Polyamines and Human Colon Cancer Xenografts
VII. Polyamines as Markers of Colon Cancer
VIII. Summary
References
12 Current Status of Colon Cancer Cytogenetics
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Chromosome Changes in Colon Adenomas (Polyps)
IV. Chromosome Changes in Colon Cancer
V. Colon Cancer Cell Lines
VI. Molecular Studies and Chromosome Changes
VII. Chromosome Changes and Their Role in Colon Cancer
References
III. Metastasis
13 Tumorigenic and Metastatic Properties of Human Colorectal Carcinomas Transplanted into Nude Mice
I. Introduction
II. The Nude Mouse as a Recipient for Human Colorectal Neoplasms
III. The Nude Mouse as a Model for Human Colorectal Cancer Metastasis
IV. Model for Colorectal Hepatic Metastases
V. Clinical Correlation
VI. Conclusions
References
14 Characterization of Colon Carcinoma Cell Metastases in Model Systems
I. Introduction
II. Animal Tumor Models
III. Metastasis of Human Colon Cancer Xenografts in Athymic Nude Mice
IV. Establishment of Colon Cancer Cell Lines with Enhanced Liver-Metastasizing Ability
V Characterization of Metastatic Colon Cancer Cell Lines Selected in an Animal Model
VI. Summary
References
15 Patterns of Metastasis during Progression of Colorectal Cancer in Humans
I. Introduction
II. Pathophysiology of Disease Spread in Patients with Colorectal Adenocarcinoma
III. Clinical Patterns and Frequency of Metastases
IV. Predicting Eventual Development of Metastases from Evaluation of the Primary Tumor
V. Conclusions
References
IV. Immunological Aspects of Colon Cancer
16 Colon Carcinoma Cell Population as Defined by Monoclonal Antibodies
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Novel Colon Carcinoma-Associated Antigens
III. Monoclonal Antibodies Reactive with Colon Carcinoma-Associated Antigens
IV. Monoclonal Antibodies Reactive with Carcinoembryonic Antigen
V. Monoclonal Antibodies Reactive with the ras Oncogene Protein Product
VI. Monoclonal Antibodies for the Detection and Monitoring of Colon Carcinoma
VII. Antigenic Heterogeneity and Modulation within Human Carcinoma Cell Populations
VIII. Enhancement of Tumor Antigen Expression
IX. In Situ Detection and Therapy of Colon Carcinomas Using Monoclonal Antibodies
References
17 Carbohydrate Tumor Markers in Colon Cancer and Polyps
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Synthesis of Blood Group-Related Carbohydrate Antigens
III. Expression of A, B, H, Lea , and Leb Antigens
IV. Expression of Other Blood Group-Related Carbohydrates: Lex Ley, CA 19-9, Tag
V. Alterations in Blood Group Antigen Expression in Colon Cancer
VI. Colon Cancer: Other Carbohydrate Tumor Markers
VII. Conclusions
References
18 Immunobiology of Colon Cancer in Animal Models
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Orthotopic MCA-38 Tumor Cell Growth
IV. Immunological Studies
V. In Vivo Studies on Metastasis
VI. Correlations between the Immunological Studies and the Development of Metastases
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
19 Variable Expression of Tumor-Associated Antigens in Colon Cells: Relation to Staging, Differentiation, and Diagnosis
I. Introduction
II. Study Design
III. Antigen Heterogeneity in Normal Colonic Mucosa
IV. Antigen Heterogeneity in Colonic Carcinomas
V. Conclusions
References
20 Human Monoclonal Antibodies: Concepts in Development and Application to Colon Cancer
I. Introduction
II. Application of Technology
III. Development of Human Monoclonal Antibodies
IV. Production of Human Monoclonal Antibodies
V. Selection of Human Monoclonal Antibodies
VI. Characterization of the Antigen
VII. In Vivo Preclinical Studies
VIII. Clinical Studies
IX. Future Prospects
References
V. Conclusion
21 Future Prospects for Therapeutic Treatment of Colon Carcinoma
I. Introduction
II. Improvement in Existing Strategies
III. Immunotherapy
IV. Hormonal Therapy
V. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th October 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145633