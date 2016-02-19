Colloidal Surfactants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229232, 9781483263441

Colloidal Surfactants

1st Edition

Some Physicochemical Properties

Authors: Kozo Shinoda Toshio Nakagawa Bun-Ichi Tamamushi
Editors: Ernest M. Loebl
eBook ISBN: 9781483263441
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 320
eBook format help

Description

Colloidal Surfactants: Some Physicochemical Properties focuses on the study of surface active agents.

This book elaborates the importance of surface active agents in detergency, textile industry, and biological research. The four distinctive features of the substance—moderate maximum concentration of molecularly dispersed species; surface and interfacial depression in very dilute solution; micelle formation above a certain concentration; and solubilization of water-insoluble substances by micelles, are also described. Other topics include the effect of molecular type on the critical micelle concentration, critical micelle concentration, interaction of paraffin chain electrolytes with colloids, and monolayer studies of surface active agents.

This publication is suitable for chemists and specialists researching on colloidal surfactants.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter One. The Formation of Micelles

I. An Outline of the Behavior of Surface Active Agents in Solution

II. Methods of Measuring the Critical Micelle Concentration 9

III. The Size and Shape of Micelles

IV. The Theory of Micelle Formation

V. The Effect of Molecular Type on the Critical Micelle Concentration

VI. The Effects of Additives and Salts on the Critical Micelle Concentration

VII. Surface Activity

VIII. The Formation of Micelles in Nonaqueous Solution

References

Chaoter Two. Physicochemical Studies in Aqueous Solutions of Nonionic Surface Active Agents

I. Introduction

II. Critical Micelle Concentration

III. Micellar Weight

IV. Temperature Dependence of Critical Micelle Concentration and Micellar Weight

V. Clouding

VI. Interaction with Other Substances

VII. Other Physicochemical Properties

VIII. Purification and Chromatography

IX. Analysis

References

Chapter Three. Adsorption

I. Introduction

II. Adsorption at the Solution-Air and Solution-Oil Interfaces

III. Adsorption at the Solution-Mercury Interface

IV. Adsorption at the Solution-Solid Interface

V. Interaction of Paraffin Chain Electrolytes with Colloids

References

Chapter Four. Monomolecular Layers

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of Monolayers

III. Experimental Techniques

IV. Monolayer Studies of Surface Active Agents

V. Surface Activity of Protein

VI. Surface Activity of Synthetic Polymers

VII. Interaction at Interface

VIII. Equation of State of Ionized Monolayers

References

Author Index

Subject Index

