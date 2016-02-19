Colloidal Surfactants: Some Physicochemical Properties focuses on the study of surface active agents.

This book elaborates the importance of surface active agents in detergency, textile industry, and biological research. The four distinctive features of the substance—moderate maximum concentration of molecularly dispersed species; surface and interfacial depression in very dilute solution; micelle formation above a certain concentration; and solubilization of water-insoluble substances by micelles, are also described. Other topics include the effect of molecular type on the critical micelle concentration, critical micelle concentration, interaction of paraffin chain electrolytes with colloids, and monolayer studies of surface active agents.

This publication is suitable for chemists and specialists researching on colloidal surfactants.