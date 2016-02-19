Colloidal Surfactants
1st Edition
Some Physicochemical Properties
Description
Colloidal Surfactants: Some Physicochemical Properties focuses on the study of surface active agents.
This book elaborates the importance of surface active agents in detergency, textile industry, and biological research. The four distinctive features of the substance—moderate maximum concentration of molecularly dispersed species; surface and interfacial depression in very dilute solution; micelle formation above a certain concentration; and solubilization of water-insoluble substances by micelles, are also described. Other topics include the effect of molecular type on the critical micelle concentration, critical micelle concentration, interaction of paraffin chain electrolytes with colloids, and monolayer studies of surface active agents.
This publication is suitable for chemists and specialists researching on colloidal surfactants.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter One. The Formation of Micelles
I. An Outline of the Behavior of Surface Active Agents in Solution
II. Methods of Measuring the Critical Micelle Concentration 9
III. The Size and Shape of Micelles
IV. The Theory of Micelle Formation
V. The Effect of Molecular Type on the Critical Micelle Concentration
VI. The Effects of Additives and Salts on the Critical Micelle Concentration
VII. Surface Activity
VIII. The Formation of Micelles in Nonaqueous Solution
References
Chaoter Two. Physicochemical Studies in Aqueous Solutions of Nonionic Surface Active Agents
I. Introduction
II. Critical Micelle Concentration
III. Micellar Weight
IV. Temperature Dependence of Critical Micelle Concentration and Micellar Weight
V. Clouding
VI. Interaction with Other Substances
VII. Other Physicochemical Properties
VIII. Purification and Chromatography
IX. Analysis
References
Chapter Three. Adsorption
I. Introduction
II. Adsorption at the Solution-Air and Solution-Oil Interfaces
III. Adsorption at the Solution-Mercury Interface
IV. Adsorption at the Solution-Solid Interface
V. Interaction of Paraffin Chain Electrolytes with Colloids
References
Chapter Four. Monomolecular Layers
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Monolayers
III. Experimental Techniques
IV. Monolayer Studies of Surface Active Agents
V. Surface Activity of Protein
VI. Surface Activity of Synthetic Polymers
VII. Interaction at Interface
VIII. Equation of State of Ionized Monolayers
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263441