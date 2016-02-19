Colloidal Gold
1st Edition
Principles, Methods, and Applications
Description
Since its introduction in 1971, the development and application of colloidal gold as a marker in electron microscopy has been phenomenal. This state-of-the art, multi-volume treatise provides researchers, technicians, teachers, and students with the most comprehensive coverage of the principles and methodology of colloidal gold microscopy available today.
Colloidal gold allows high and low resolution studies, enzyme and nucleic acid labeling, study of dynamic cellular processes, and virus detection.
This third volume completes Hayat's coverage of the principles and methodology of colloidal gold in microscopy. The three-volume set should become the standard reference in the field.
Key Features
- Among the first books to cover principles and methodology of colloidal gold in microscopy
- Describes methods step by step to enable researchers to learn these complex procedures solely by reference to the book
- Discusses problems and limitations of techniques
- Guides users to avoid problems and choose the correct procedures for specific applications
- Contributors are eminent authorities in their fields
- Topics covered in Volume 3 include: Production of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, Lowicryl, polar, and apolar resins
- Preserving and localizing antigenicity; sectioning; high-resolution morphological localization
- Diaminobenzidine-colloidal gold; microinjection of colloidal gold; double labeling with backscattered electrons; microwave irradiation
- Applications to biomedical studies
- Colloidal gold in conjunction with video-enhanced microscopy
Readership
Researchers, technicians, teachers, and students in cell and developmental biology, immunocytochemistry, histochemistry, and electron microscopy; also anatomy, pathology, and microbiology. Academic and industrial institutional markets. Training courses and workshops on colloidal gold techniques
Table of Contents
Some Basic Concepts for the Choice of Methods. Techniques for the Production of Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibodies. Lowicryl Resins. Polar and Apolar Lowicryl Resin for Immunolabeling. Comparable Yield of Immunolabel by Resin Sections and Thawed Cryosectins. Colloidal Gold Labeling for Determining Cell Surface Area. Quantitation of Colloidal Gold by Electron Microscopy. Simultaneous Demonstration of Antigens on Outer and Protoplasmic Surfaces of the Plasma Membrane by Replica Immunocytochemistry. Double Labeling of Antigenic Sites on Cell Surfaces Imaged with Backscattered Electrons. Location and Identification of Colloidal Gold Particles with an Energy Dispersive Analyzer. Use of Dinitrophenol IgG Conjugates: Immunogold Labeling of Cellular Antigens on Thin Sections of Osmicated and Epon-Embedded Specimens. Preparation and Application of Insulin-Gold Complex. Microinjection of Colloidal Gold. Combined Diaminobenzidine-Colloidal Gold Staining. Colloidal Gold Techniques and the Immunocytochemistry of Antigen-Antibody Reactions at Interfaces. Colloidal Gold Labeling for Diagnostic Pathology. Immunogold Silver Staining Using Microwave Irradiation. A Correlative Approach to Colloidal Gold Labeling with Video-Enhanced Light Microscopy, Low Voltage Scanning Electron Microscopy, and High Voltage Electron Microscopy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 421
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139014
About the Series Volume Editor
M. Hayat
Dr. Hayat has published extensively in the fields of microscopy, cytology, immunohistochemistry, immunocytochemistry, and antigen retrieval methods. He is Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, New Jersey, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Kean University, Union, NJ, USA
Reviews
"The chapters in these volumes are a measure of a healthy field of research and its applications." --ELECTRON MICROSCOPY REVIEW
"If you need to localise something within a cell, the colloidal gold series can probably tell you how to go about it." --EUROPEAN JOURNAL OF PROTISTOL
"This treatise is timely and extremely helpful for the scientist interested in applying the colloidal gold methodology for a particular research problem...The present volumes elegantly cover broad research applications that reach beyond the traditional field of microscopy in cell biology and extend into the field of molecular biology... An attempt has been made to include a distinguished group of experts who are the originators of the techniques; many continue to play an active role in the technical development. The authors are from diverse fields, so that these books will be attractive to a wide audience including cell biologists, pathologists, virologists, and developmental and molecular biologists. The printing of the hardbound books is of prime quality, with excellent reproductions of the well-chosen micrographs... The text, printed on glossy paper, is extremely easy to read; diagrams, drawings, and tables throughout the two volumes are particularly pertinent in illustrating the principles and steps of many of the procedures. Although each chapter is written by a different author, all consistently follow a well organized pattern. The chapters begin with an introduction and historical background, then follow with preparation of probes and specimens, principles and descriptions of the methods for labeling, descriptions of the experimental results with a review of the literature, conclusions, and a list of citations to many original references. A particularly valuable part of each chapter is the assessment of the advantages, limitation, and pitfalls of a given methodology... These two volumes are a mix of reference book, student textbook, and cookbook. On the whole, the descriptions of methods are thorough and stimulating, and will be most useful to the experienced reader seeking to select the procedure most suited to a particular research problem. The in-depth account of the methodology and the extensive references provided will be of great help to those interested in assessing the potential and limitations of colloidal gold methodology. These books are a good blend of the old and the new, and are at their best when they provide a focused presentation of the recent direction in the field of the red colloid." --EMSA BULLETIN