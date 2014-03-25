Colloidal Foundations of Nanoscience

Debora Berti obtained her Laurea Degree in Chemistry, Summa cum Laude, from the University of Florence in 1993 and a PhD in Physical Chemistry from the same University in 1997. She has been Visiting Student at the ETH (Zurich) during 1994-1995 and post-doctoral fellow for CSGI (Italian center for Colloid Science) until 2000.

In 2000 she joined the University of Florence, where she teaches Physical Chemistry of Nanosystems and Colloid Chemistry in undergraduate courses. She is also member of the Board of PhD School in Chemical Sciences.

Her background in physical chemistry of surfactant self-assembly has gradually shifted throughout the years to self-assembly of bio-inspired and biorelevant functional amphiphiles, with particular focus on nucleolipids.

The structural and dynamic characterization of nucleolipidi self-assemblies have been her core research themes in the early stages of her scientific activity

Currently, her research topics include :

Nanostructured fluids for the Conservation of Cultural Heritage

Hybrid Nanoparticle/lipid assemblies for stimuli responsive drug delivery

Interaction of nanostructured assemblies with model membranes

She is author of more than 70 published or in press research papers.

She has been member of ECIS (European Colloid and Interface Society) since 2000, ACS, Italian Chemical Society, European Neutron Scattering Association, Italian Society for Neutron Scattering, IACIS.

She is the President Elect of the European Colloid and Interface Society.