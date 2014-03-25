Colloidal Foundations of Nanoscience
1st Edition
Description
Colloidal Foundations of Nanoscience explores the theory and concepts of colloid chemistry and its applications to nanoscience and nanotechnology. It provides the essential conceptual and methodological tools to approach nano-research issues. The authors’ expertise in colloid science will contribute to the understanding of basic issues involved in research. Each chapter covers a classical subject of colloid science, in simple and straightforward terms, and addresses its relevance to nanoscience before introducing case studies.
Key Features
- Gathers in a single volume the information currently scattered across various sources
- Straightforward introduction of theoretical concepts and in-depth case studies help you understand molecular mechanisms and master advanced techniques
- Includes chapter on self-assembly as an alternative to nanostructured phases
- Includes examples showing applications of classical concepts to real-world cutting-edge research
Readership
Chemists, physical/colloid chemists, chemical engineers, and materials scientists
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Chapter 1: Thermodynamics of (Nano)interfaces
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1 Classical Nanothermodynamics
2 Classical Thermodynamics of Systems with Interfaces
3 Size Dependence of Melting Temperature and Solubility in Nanoparticles
4 Superhydrophobic and Other Amazing Nanostructured Surfaces
5 Surface-Confined (Bio)molecular Machines
6 Worth Further Thought
Chapter 2: Stability of Dispersions and Interactions in Nanostructured Fluids
Abstract
1 Motivation
2 Background: Fundamentals from Colloid Chemistry
3 Stability of NPs
4 Applications
5 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Bottom-Up Synthesis of Nanosized Objects
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Nucleation
3 Growth
4 Shape Control
5 Conclusion
Chapter 4: The Emergence of Quantum Confinement in Atomic Quantum Clusters
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
2 QC in Materials with Delocalized Atoms
3 Clusters: First Observations of Magic Numbers, Stability, and Shell Closures
4 Experimental Observation of QC in Optical Properties: Photoabsorption and Luminescence
5 Manufacturing CLs for Research and Technological Applications
Chapter 5: Polymers and Nanoscience
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Conformation and Free Energy of Polymer Chains
3 Multichain Systems: The Flory-Huggins Theory for Polymers in Solutions in Good Solvents
4 Osmotic Pressures in Polymer Solutions
5 Polymers at Surfaces: Polymer Brushes
6 Polymers in Nanoscience: Some Examples
Chapter 6: Surfactants and Nanoscience
Abstract
1 Overview
2 Surfactants, Stabilizers, and Block Copolymers
3 Adsorption and Self-Assembly
4 Bulk Properties of Surfactants
5 Example Applications of Surfactants in Nanoscience
6 Future Prospects
Chapter 7: Colloid Phase Behavior
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Polymers
3 Colloidal Crystals and Liquid Crystals
4 Surfactants
Chapter 8: Scattering of Radiation
Abstract
Acknowledgment
1 Introduction
2 Fundamentals of Scattering: The Momentum Transfer Vector
3 The Form Factor
4 The Structure Factor
5 Different Probe Radiations
6 Scattering Techniques in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology
Chapter 9: Diffusion and Aggregation
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
2 The Measurement of Diffusion Coefficients
Chapter 10: Optical Correlation Techniques for the Investigation of Colloidal Systems
Abstract
1 Basic Concepts in Statistical Optics
2 DLS (Intensity-Correlation Spectroscopy)
3 Novel Investigation Methods Based on Intensity Correlation
4 Spatial Coherence and Imaging
5 Scattering and Imaging: Toward a Joint Venture
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 25th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444595423
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444595416
About the Editor
Debora Berti
Debora Berti obtained her Laurea Degree in Chemistry, Summa cum Laude, from the University of Florence in 1993 and a PhD in Physical Chemistry from the same University in 1997. She has been Visiting Student at the ETH (Zurich) during 1994-1995 and post-doctoral fellow for CSGI (Italian center for Colloid Science) until 2000.
In 2000 she joined the University of Florence, where she teaches Physical Chemistry of Nanosystems and Colloid Chemistry in undergraduate courses. She is also member of the Board of PhD School in Chemical Sciences.
Her background in physical chemistry of surfactant self-assembly has gradually shifted throughout the years to self-assembly of bio-inspired and biorelevant functional amphiphiles, with particular focus on nucleolipids.
The structural and dynamic characterization of nucleolipidi self-assemblies have been her core research themes in the early stages of her scientific activity
Currently, her research topics include :
Nanostructured fluids for the Conservation of Cultural Heritage
Hybrid Nanoparticle/lipid assemblies for stimuli responsive drug delivery
Interaction of nanostructured assemblies with model membranes
She is author of more than 70 published or in press research papers.
She has been member of ECIS (European Colloid and Interface Society) since 2000, ACS, Italian Chemical Society, European Neutron Scattering Association, Italian Society for Neutron Scattering, IACIS.
She is the President Elect of the European Colloid and Interface Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Florence, Italy
Gerardo Palazzo
Gerardo Palazzo graduated in Chemistry at University of Bari and obtained his PhD in “Applied Biochemistry and Chemistry” at University of Molise. In 1989-1990 he was invited scientist at Institut für Polymere - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) of Zürich (CH). In 1991 he joined the University of Bari where he is associate professor of Physical-Chemistry in the Department of Chemistry. Since 1991 his teaching subjects have been –colloid and interfaces-, thermodynamics, and kinetics for degree courses in Chemistry, Biotechnology and Material Sciences. Currently he is the President of the degree courses (BS+MS) in Chemistry of the University of Bari. Since 2000 he has been coordinator of several research projects of the Bari University and of the Consorzio per lo Sviluppo dei Sistemi a Grande Interfase (CSGI-Florence He has published more than 100 papers in international peer reviewed journals and books. His core research activities deal with the characterization of complex fluids by means of physicochemical techniques (NMR, DLS, SAXS, SANS, etc.) and presently his research includes colloidal aspects of biophysics and biosensing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Bari, Italy