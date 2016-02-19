Colloid Chemistry in Mineral Processing, Volume 12

Within this volume is a thorough coverage of the fundamental principles embracing modern theories of colloid chemistry applied to mineral processing. It is written in respect for Dr. J.A. Kitchener, distinguished Reader in the Science of Mineral Processing in the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, University of London (recently retired). Dr. Kitchener's expertise in colloid chemistry has led to numerous fundamental insights and practical advances in flotation, selective flocculation, and the treatment of slimes.

Colloid chemistry is inevitably involved in all aspects of mineral processing, ranging from how collectors selectively adsorb on to mineral surfaces in flotation, to the forces which control the stability of dispersions of submicron particles, as well as embracing the behaviour of hydrolyzed metal ions in solid-water slurries. The intelligent use of this information is essential in the effective design of separation processes and strategies by the mineral processor. Up to date bibliographies are included at the end of each of the 13 chapters making this volume a useful general resource for researchers, students and mineral processors.