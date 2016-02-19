Colloid and Surface Science
1st Edition
Plenary and Main Lectures Presented at the International Conference on Colloid and Surface Science, Budapest, Hungary, 15-20 September 1975
Editors: E. Wolfram
eBook ISBN: 9781483153452
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 107
Description
Colloid and Surface Science records the plenary and main lectures of the International Conference on Colloid and Surface Science, held in Budapest Hungary in September 1975. The conference discusses such topics as main factors affecting the stability of colloids; the thermodynamics of adsorption excess quantities; pore structure of solids; the effect of adsorption on the interaction between solid particles; colloid and surface chemical aspects of mesophases; and the measurement of surface tension by exact methods. Physicists and chemists specializing in colloids and surface tension will find the book very insightful.
Table of Contents
Contents
Main Factors Affecting the Stability of Colloids
A Comprehensive Presentation of the Thermodynamics of Adsorption Excess Quantities
Pore Structure of Solids
New Experimental and Theoretical Investigations into Kinetics of Physical Adsorption by Microporous Adsorbents
Surface Chemistry of Oxides
The Effect of Adsorption on the Interaction between Solid Particles
Thermodynamics of Adsorption and Gibbsian Distance Parameters in Two- and Three-Phase Systems
Surface Equations of State in Adsorption from Solution
Colloid and Surface Chemical Aspects of Mesophases (Liquid Crystals)
Lyophobic Sol Stability in Mixed Media
Brownian Coagulation of Aerosols in the Transition Regime
The Formation of Precipitates from Electrolytic Solutions as a Model System for some General Chemistry and Surface Science Phenomena
Polymers at Interfaces and the Interactions in Colloidal Dispersions
The Equilibrium and Stability Properties of Menisci: The Measurement of Surface Tension by Exact Methods
About the Editor
E. Wolfram
