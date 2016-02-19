Colloid and Surface Science records the plenary and main lectures of the International Conference on Colloid and Surface Science, held in Budapest Hungary in September 1975. The conference discusses such topics as main factors affecting the stability of colloids; the thermodynamics of adsorption excess quantities; pore structure of solids; the effect of adsorption on the interaction between solid particles; colloid and surface chemical aspects of mesophases; and the measurement of surface tension by exact methods. Physicists and chemists specializing in colloids and surface tension will find the book very insightful.

Table of Contents



Contents

Main Factors Affecting the Stability of Colloids

A Comprehensive Presentation of the Thermodynamics of Adsorption Excess Quantities

Pore Structure of Solids

New Experimental and Theoretical Investigations into Kinetics of Physical Adsorption by Microporous Adsorbents

Surface Chemistry of Oxides

The Effect of Adsorption on the Interaction between Solid Particles

Thermodynamics of Adsorption and Gibbsian Distance Parameters in Two- and Three-Phase Systems

Surface Equations of State in Adsorption from Solution

Colloid and Surface Chemical Aspects of Mesophases (Liquid Crystals)

Lyophobic Sol Stability in Mixed Media

Brownian Coagulation of Aerosols in the Transition Regime

The Formation of Precipitates from Electrolytic Solutions as a Model System for some General Chemistry and Surface Science Phenomena

Polymers at Interfaces and the Interactions in Colloidal Dispersions

The Equilibrium and Stability Properties of Menisci: The Measurement of Surface Tension by Exact Methods