Colloid and Surface Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080215709, 9781483153452

Colloid and Surface Science

1st Edition

Plenary and Main Lectures Presented at the International Conference on Colloid and Surface Science, Budapest, Hungary, 15-20 September 1975

Editors: E. Wolfram
eBook ISBN: 9781483153452
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 107
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Colloid and Surface Science records the plenary and main lectures of the International Conference on Colloid and Surface Science, held in Budapest Hungary in September 1975. The conference discusses such topics as main factors affecting the stability of colloids; the thermodynamics of adsorption excess quantities; pore structure of solids; the effect of adsorption on the interaction between solid particles; colloid and surface chemical aspects of mesophases; and the measurement of surface tension by exact methods. Physicists and chemists specializing in colloids and surface tension will find the book very insightful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Main Factors Affecting the Stability of Colloids

A Comprehensive Presentation of the Thermodynamics of Adsorption Excess Quantities

Pore Structure of Solids

New Experimental and Theoretical Investigations into Kinetics of Physical Adsorption by Microporous Adsorbents

Surface Chemistry of Oxides

The Effect of Adsorption on the Interaction between Solid Particles

Thermodynamics of Adsorption and Gibbsian Distance Parameters in Two- and Three-Phase Systems

Surface Equations of State in Adsorption from Solution

Colloid and Surface Chemical Aspects of Mesophases (Liquid Crystals)

Lyophobic Sol Stability in Mixed Media

Brownian Coagulation of Aerosols in the Transition Regime

The Formation of Precipitates from Electrolytic Solutions as a Model System for some General Chemistry and Surface Science Phenomena

Polymers at Interfaces and the Interactions in Colloidal Dispersions

The Equilibrium and Stability Properties of Menisci: The Measurement of Surface Tension by Exact Methods

Details

No. of pages:
107
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153452

About the Editor

E. Wolfram

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.