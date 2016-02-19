Colloid and Surface Engineering
1st Edition
Applications in the Process Industries
Description
Colloid and surface science is a fast developing science and as such needs an interdisciplinary approach to produce novel, well-formulated products and optimize manufacturing requirements. This book considers such an approach dealing with the application of surface and colloid science in processing colloidal and particulate materials in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, ceramic, mineral and biotechnological industries.
It covers the basic principles and their exploitation in process-scale operations and looks at inorganic colloids, biological systems and complex mixtures of both. It is the first book to link the science of this versatile subject with its industrial applications.
Table of Contents
Characterization of process dispersions; Handling colloidal materials; Practice of product formulation; Chemical precipitation of ceramic powders; Colloidal separation by selective separation; Spherical agglomeration in minerals processing; Design of electrically enhanced mebrane separation processes; Magnetic carrier technology; Process engineering of magnetic immobilization systems for enzyme reactors and effluent treatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
- Published:
- 7th March 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750619400