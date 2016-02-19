Colloid and Surface Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750619400

Colloid and Surface Engineering

1st Edition

Applications in the Process Industries

Authors: Williams
Paperback ISBN: 9780750619400
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th March 1994
Page Count: 240
Description

Colloid and surface science is a fast developing science and as such needs an interdisciplinary approach to produce novel, well-formulated products and optimize manufacturing requirements. This book considers such an approach dealing with the application of surface and colloid science in processing colloidal and particulate materials in the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, ceramic, mineral and biotechnological industries.

It covers the basic principles and their exploitation in process-scale operations and looks at inorganic colloids, biological systems and complex mixtures of both. It is the first book to link the science of this versatile subject with its industrial applications.

Table of Contents

Characterization of process dispersions; Handling colloidal materials; Practice of product formulation; Chemical precipitation of ceramic powders; Colloidal separation by selective separation; Spherical agglomeration in minerals processing; Design of electrically enhanced mebrane separation processes; Magnetic carrier technology; Process engineering of magnetic immobilization systems for enzyme reactors and effluent treatment

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750619400

