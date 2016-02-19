Colloid and Interface Science V5
1st Edition
Biocolloids, Polymers, Monolayers, Membranes, And General Papers
Description
Colloids and Interface Science, Volume V: Biocolloids, Polymers, Monolayers, Membranes, and General Papers is a collection of manuscripts presented at the International Conference on Colloids and Surfaces, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 21-25, 1976. The conference is sponsored jointly by the Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry of the American Chemical Society and the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Division and the 50th Colloid and Surface Science Symposium. This volume is organized into 51 chapters that cover the subjects of biocolloids, polymers, monolayers, membranes, and general papers. Other topics discussed include the thermodynamic aspects of biocolloids; adsorption of polymers; ion-exchange behavior; optical properties of polymers; microvoid films; micellar systems; and liquid crystals. The remaining chapters explore the diffusion and sorption of simple ions, surface properties of copolymers, and adhesion of thermoplastic elastomers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Interaction of Blood Platelets with Synthetic Copolypeptide Films
Interaction of Polyamines with the Sickling Erythrocyte
Differential Scanning Calorimetry and the Kinetics of the Thermal Denaturation of DNA
Characterization of Phosphatidylcholine Vesicles by Quasielastic Laser Light Scattering
Thermodynamics of Native Protein/Foreign Surface Interactions. II. Calorimetric and Electrophoretic Mobility Studies on the Human γ-Globulin/Glass System
The Partial Specific Volume Changes Involved in the Thermotropic Phase Transitions of Pure and Mixed Lecithins
A First Order Transition in the Isotropic Phase of Cholesteryl Stearate
Steady State and Nanosecond Time Resolved Fluorescence of Dansyl n-Octadecyl Amine in Bilayer Liposomes
Selective Transport of Ions across Liquid Membranes
The Nature of Pores in a Particular Asymmetric Ultrafiltration Membrane as Determined by Measurement of Electrokinetic Phenomena and Electron Microscopy
The ATPases Activity on Ionic Transport in Artificial Biomembranes
Interactions of a Physical Model of the Membrane/Cytoplasm Interface with Cocarcinogens
Hindered Diffusion of Macromolecules in Track-Etched Membranes
A Sedimentation Technique for the Study of Demineralization and Remineralization of Hard Tissues In Vitro
Chemiluminescent Autoxidation of Unsaturated Fatty Acid Films. Linolenic Acid and Docosahexenoic Acid on Silica Gel
Water Vapor Sorption of the Subunits of a-Crystallin and their Complexes
Interaction between Lignosulphonates and Simple Metal Ions
Interaction of Monolayers of Polyvinylpyrrolidone-Polyvinyl Acetate Graft Copolymers with p-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Derivatives
The Elasticities of Albumin Monolayers
Interactions of Alkali Halides with Insoluble Films of Fatty Amines and Acids
Monolayer at the Air/Water Interface vs. Oil/Water Interface as a Bilayer Membrane Model
Very Low-Angle Light Scattering: A Characterization Method for High Molecular Weight DNA
Mechanisms of Protein Stabilization and Destabilization by Solvent Components
A Study of Lipid-Protein Binding by Electrophoretic Laser Doppler Spectroscopy
Thermodynamics of the Lipid Bilayer Phase Transition
The Effect of Polymers on Electrolyte Transport across Interfaces
Precipitation of Sodium Casemate with Dextran Sulfates, Sodium-Dodecyl Sulfate, Sodium-Dodecyl Sulfonate and Lignin Sulfonate
Thermodynamics of the Volta Effect for Surface Films
Coion Interactions with Polyelectrolytes by Self-Diffusion Measurements
Adsorption of Proteins at Surfaces
Monomolecular Film Studies of Acetylated Carbohydrate Polymers and Oligomers
The Svedberg and the Reality of Molecules
Irreversibility in Rare Earth Ion-Exchange of the Synthetic Zeolites X and Y
Detection of the Physical Aging of Triglycerides
Optical Scattering of Small Gold Particles in Polyester Matrix. I. Experiment
Scattering Cross Section Measurements of Rayleigh-Gans Scatterers from Depolarized Intensity of Doubly Scattered Light
Polarization Dependence of Extinction Cross-Sections for Absorbing and Non-Absorbing Non-Spherical Particles: A Comparative Study
Model Microvoid Films
Effect of an Impurity on the Critical Point of a Binary Liquid System as a Surface Phenomenon
Colloidal Pyrite Growth in Coal
Use of Micellar Systems in Analytical Chemistry—Their Application to the Spectrophotometric Determination of Sulfite Ion with Activated Aromatic Compounds
Recovery of Crystallinity in Ground Calcite
The Surface State of Thermotropic Liquid Crystals
Transport of Liquids through Cellulose Membranes
Microemulsions and Micellar Solutions
The Scattering of Light by Hollow Spheres
Diffusion and Sorption of Simple Ions in Cellulose Acetate—Semipermeability
Ellipsometric Investigations on the Adsorption of Poly (Vinyl Alcohol) on Silica Obtained by Thermal Oxidation of Silicon
Surface Properties and Clays in the Earth Sciences
Surface Properties of Siloxane Block Copolymers
Adhesion of Thermoplastic Elastomers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147125