Colloid and Interface Science V3
1st Edition
Adsorption, Catalysis, Solid Surfaces, Wetting, Surface Tension, And Water
Description
Colloid and Interface Science, Volume III: Adsorption, Catalysis, Solid Surfaces, Wetting, Surface Tension, and Water covers the proceedings of the International Conference on Colloids and Surfaces, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 21-25, 1976. The conference is sponsored jointly by the Division of Colloid and Surface Chemistry of the American Chemical Society and the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Division and the 50th Colloid and Surface Science Symposium. This volume contains 56 chapters that cover the subjects of adsorption, catalysis, solid surfaces, wetting, surface tension, and water. Other topics discussed include chemisorption; analytical methods for surface analysis; reaction kinetics; polymeric colloid systems; hydrogel-water interface; and the effect of various parameters, such as temperature and pressure. The concluding chapters explore surface and interfacial tension measurement, capillarity, thermal expansion of water, and heat capacity of vicinal water.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Effects of Surface Water on the Adsorption of Inert Gases
High Pressure Adsorption of Methane on 5 A Molecular Sieve Zeolite by Elution Chromatography
Mechanism for the Desorption Process for Cesium and Cesium Halides from Nickel Surfaces
Adsorption and Density Profile of a Gas Near a Uniform Surface
The Reactions of Atmospheric Vapors with Lunar Soil (14003)
Controlled Pore Silica Bodies Gelled from Silica Sol-Alkali Silicate Mixtures
Surface and Bulk Properties of Amorphous Calcium Phosphate
The Chemistry and Surface Chemistry of Oxides in the Silica-Alumina Range
Infrared Spectra and Surface Decomposition of NH3 and ND3 Adsorbed on Germanium Films
AES Study of Chemisorption of Water to Gold at Room Temperature
The Influence of the Catalyst Pretreatment on the Selectivity of Alcohol Conversion over Metal Oxides
The Carbon Monoxide Oxidation on a Platinum Catalyst
Surface Analysis and Adhesive Bonding. II. Polyimides
Determination of Madelung Constants for Infinite and Semi-Infinite Ionic Lattices by Direct Summation
Deformational Instability of a Plane Interface with Transfer of Matter
Interactions between Molecules Sorbed in a Cylindrical Pore of Zeolite
Thermodynamic Stability Criteria for Surfaces
Adsorption of Heavy Metal Traces on Particulate Matter in Sea Water
Chemisorption of Sodium Lauryl Sulphate on γ-Αl2O3
Continuous Phase Transitions in Krypton Monolayers on Graphite and Boron Nitride
The Interaction of Non-Spherical Molecules with Homogeneous Surfaces
Temperature Programmed Dehydration of Hydroxyapatite
Relative Internal and Translational Energy Accommodation of Molecular Gases on Solid Surfaces
NMR Studies of Adsorbed Hydrogen on Supported Pd and Pt Catalysts
Raman Scattering from Molecules Chemisorbed at Silica Surfaces
Isosteric Heat of Adsorption of Oxygen on Silver
Chemistry at Catalyst Surfaces: The Oxidation of SO2 on Platinum
Thermal Decomposition of Methanol Adsorbed on Al2O3
The Effect of Adsorption Temperature on Formic Acid Flash Decomposition
Kinetics of NH3 Decomposition on Single Crystal Planes of Pt
The Catalytic Behavior of a Cu/Ni Surface Alloy
Fracturing of a Porous Catalyst Particle Following Wetting by a Reactive Liquid
Polymer Colloids as Heterogeneous Catalysts
Configurations of Terrace-Ledge-King Arrays: Leed/Auger Studies of UO2(~ 100) Vicinal Surfaces
Rate of Penetration of a Fluid into a Porous Body III. Glass Fibers and TiO2 Powder
Electrical Dispersion of Liquids from Capillary Tips—A Review
Temperature Dependence of Contact Angles on Polyethylene Terephthalate
Wetting Properties of Live Clean Skin
Hydrogel-Water Interface
Effect of Pressure on the Surface Tension of Water: Adsorption of Propane and Dimethyl Ether on Water at Temperatures between 0 and 50°C
Lateral Transport of Globular Macromolecules Constrained to the Fluid-Fluid Interface
Determination of Surface and Interfacial Tensions from Rotating Menisci in a Vertical Tube
Interfacial Tension Measurement by an Improved Wilhelmy Technique
A Theory of the Rate of Rise of a Liquid in a Capillary
Evaluation of the Normal-Stress Condition for Curved Liquid-Gas Interfaces
Surface Tension and Gas Permeability Date for Soluble Lignins at an Air-Liquid Interface
The Surface Tension of Binary Mixtures of Nitroethane with the Hydrocarbons n-Hexane, Cyclohexane, Methylcyclohexane, Benzene, and Toluene at 30°C
The Influence of Substratum Surface Properties on the Attachment of a Marine Bacterium
The State of Water Adjacent to Glass
Thermal Expansion of Interlayer Water in Clay Systems I. Effect of Water Content
Thermal Expansion of Interlayer Water in Clay Systems II. Effect of Clay Composition
A Biophysical Role for Vicinal Water in Seed Germination
A DSC Study of the Heat Capacity of Vicinal Water in Porous Materials
Interfacial Free Energy and Composition Profile of Interphases between Dilute Polymer Solutions
New Values of the Light Scattering Intensity, Depolarization Ratio, and Anisotropy of Water
Behavior of Hydrophobic Pollutants at Aqueous Organic Interfaces; Physical Behavior of Dodecanol in Water and Its Effect on Hydrophobic Pollutants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323145718