Colloid and Interface Science V2
1st Edition
Aerosols, Emulsions, And Surfactants
Colloid and Interface Science, Vol. II: Aerosols, Emulsions, and Surfactants presents papers from the International Conference on Colloids and Surfaces held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on June 21-25, 1976. The book discusses topics on aerosols, emulsions, and surfactants. The text includes papers on the evaluation of the classical theory of nucleation using expansion chamber measurements of the homogeneous nucleation rate of water from the vapor; and the effect of friction-reducing substances on the droplet size distribution from spray nozzles. The rotational relaxation of the Brownian motion; the calculations of unipolar aerosol charging; and the electrochemical measurements in nonionic microemulsions are also encompassed. The book further discusses the structure of microemulsions containing nonionic surfactants; the interactions of surfactants with proteins; and the solubilization of vitamin K and folic acid by micelle-forming surfactants.
Evaluation of the Classical Theory of Nucleation Using Expansion Chamber Measurements of the Homogeneous Nucleation Rate of Water from the Vapor
Homogeneous Nucleation of Ice in Water as a Function of Pressure: A Test of Classical Nucleation Theory
Anisotropie Crystal Growth by Nucleation of Crystalline Embryos at Ice-Vapor Interfaces
Models for Water and Ice Clusters on Simple Surfaces
The Effect of Friction Reducing Substances on the Droplet Size Distribution from Spray Nozzles
On the Mechanism of Dropwise Condensation
On the Similarity between Boiling and Condensation
The Absorption of Sulfur Dioxide By Water Droplets during Condensation
Brownian Coagulation in the Transition and Near Free Molecule Regime
Simultaneous Convective Diffusion and Coagulation of Aerosols and Hydrosols
Rotational Relaxation of the Brownian Motion
Aerosol Particle Size and Shape Measurements through Asymmetric Light Scattering
Approximation for the Absorption Coefficient of Atmospheric Aerosol Particles in Terms of Measurable Bulk Properties
The Effect of Aerosols and Clouds on Radiative Transfer Problems in the Atmosphere
Chemical Composition of Atmospheric Aerosol Pollutants by High Resolution X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometry
Sulfate Aerosol Formation under Conditions of Variable Light Intensity
Effect of Gas Composition on the Collection Efficiency of Model Grid and Nuclepore Filters
Calculations of Unipolar Aerosol Charging
Computerized Treatment of Hanai's Formula, and Its Application to the Study of the Dielectric Behavior of Emulsions
Dielectric Study of Water-in-Hexadecane Microemulsions. A Preliminary Report
The Stability of Microemulsion Systems
Relation of Stability of O/W Emulsion to Interfacial Tension and HLB of Emulsifier
The Stability of Fluorocarbon Emulsions—The Effect of the Chemical Nature of the Oil Phase
Electrochemical Measurements in Nonionic Microemulsions
Role of Ions in Heteromolecular Nucleation
Electrical Dispersion of Liquids from Capillary Tips-A Review
The Condensation of Metallic Vapors
A Study of the Growth of Ammonium Bisulfate Aerosols by Water-Vapor Condensation
A Study of Droplet Evaporation Retardation
Brownian Coagulation in the Transition Regime
Surface Chemical Aspects of Electrostatic Precipitation of Flyash
Dynamic Aspects of W/O Microemulsions
A Laboratory Study on the Correlation of Interfacial Charge with Various Interfacial Properties in Relation to Oil Recovery Efficiency during Water Flooding
The Structure of Microemulsions Containing Nonionic Surfactants
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies on Motion and Structure of Nonionic Surfactant Micelles and Mixed Micelles with Phospholipids
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies on Hydration and Interactions of Counterions in Some Colloid Systems
The Proton Magnetic Resonance Spectra and Molecular Conformations of Sodium N-Acyl Sarcosinates in Aqueous Solution (Part II)
Surfactant Effectiveness in Concentrated Salt Solutions
The Non-Aqueous Micellar Catalysis of the Decomposition of Benzyl Chloroformate
Size, Shape and Size Distribution of Micelles in Aqueous Solutions of Short-Chain Lecithin Homologues
Enthalpies of Lyotropic Liquid Crystalline Phases 1. Lamellar and Hexagonal Phases in the System N-Pentanol-Sodium N-Octanoate-Water
The Critical Micelle Concentrations of Mixtures of Lithium Perfluorooctane Sulfonate and Lithium Dodecane Sulfate in Aqueous Solutions
Effects of Polyoxyethylene Chain Length upon Mixed Surfactant Solutions
Hydrophilic-Hydrophobic Properties of Long-Chain Ionic Surfactants
Interactions of Surfactants with Proteins 1. Microcalorimetry and Foaming
Stability and Instability of Surfactant Systems
Kinetics and Mechanism of Proton Exchange of Dodecylammonium Chloride Micelles
A Study of Micelles and Poly electrolytes as Interacting Species with Bisulfite
The Effect of Alcohols on the Lamellar to Spherical Structural Transition in the Aqueous Aerosol OT System
Electrolyte Effects on Nonionic Surfactants
Solubilization of Vitamin K and Folic Acid by Micelle Forming Surfactants
How Petroleum Oils Become Solubilized in Water
Phase Behavior of the C20 E4 -Water and C20 E4- Hexadecane-Water Systems
Electric Field Jump Investigation of the Cetylpyridinium Iodide Micelle System
- 502
- English
- © Academic Press 1976
- 1st January 1976
- Academic Press
- 9780323147941