Colloid and Interface Science in Pharmaceutical Research and Development describes the role of colloid and surface chemistry in the pharmaceutical sciences. It gives a detailed account of colloid theory, and explains physicochemical properties of the colloidal-pharmaceutical systems, and the methods for their measurement.

The book starts with fundamentals in Part I, covering fundamental aspects of colloid and interface sciences as applied to pharmaceutical sciences and thus should be suitable for teaching. Parts II and III treat applications and measurements, and they explains the application of these properties and their influence and use for the development of new drugs.