College and Student
1st Edition
Selected Readings in the Social Psychology of Higher Education
College and Student: Selected Readings in the Social Psychology of Higher Education is a collection of papers that provides a sociological analysis of higher education. The title empathizes on in-depth analysis of topics rather than covering a wide variety of higher education topics. The text first covers the structure and process in higher education, and then proceeds to tackling the transition from high school to college. Next, the selection deals with the change and stability during college years. The fourth part talks about the assessment of the influence on different college environments. Part Five discusses the students and college substructures, while Part Six tackles the students, student culture, and teachers. The text talks about recommendations, innovations, experimentations, and reform. The book will be of great use to educators, sociologists, and behavioral scientists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One. College and Student: Introduction
Selection 1. Structure and Process in Higher Education
Part Two. From High School to College
Selection 2. Neighborhood Context Affects College Plans
Selection 3. Factors Related to Type of College Attended
Selection 4. Reality and Non-reality in Student Expectations of College
Part Three. Change and Stability during the College Years
Selection 5. Change in Personality Test Scores during College
Selection 6. Student Educational Growth During the First Two Years of College
Selection 7. Institutional Objectives and Student Development in College
Selection 8. What Do They Really Learn at College?
Selection 9. The Effects of the Institutionalization of Colleges in Society
Selection 10. Difficulties in Measuring and Interpreting Change and Stability During College
Part Four. Assessing the Influences of Different College Environments
Selection 11. An Empirical Characterization of Higher Educational Institutions
Selection 12. A University is a Many-Faceted Thing
Selection 13. Changes in Self-Ratings and Life Goals Among Students at Colleges with Different Characteristics
Selection 14. Undergraduate Achievement and Institutional "Excellence"
Selection 15. The Assessment of College Impacts
Part Five. The Student and College Substructures
Selection 16. Performance and Personalism in Student-Faculty Relations
Selection 17. Changes in Values During the Four Years of College
Selection 18. A Longitudinal Study of Change in Major Field of Study
Selection 19. The Uses of Failure
Selection 20. The Impact of University Experiences on Occupational Plans
Selection 21. Organizational Effects on Student Attitudes: A Study of the Harvard Houses
Selection 22. Manipulation of the Environmental Press in a College Residence Hall
Part Six. Students, Student Culture, and Teachers
Selection 23. Institutional and Life-Cycle Socialization of College Freshmen
Selection 24. Teachers and Peers as Agents of Change
Selection 25. University Faculty and Students: A Profile
Selection 26. Campus Cultures, Role Orientations and Social Types
Selection 27. Activism and Apathy in Contemporary Youth
Selection 28. Protest Participation among Southern Negro College Students
Selection 29. A Typology of Student Politics and Political Systems
Part Seven. Recommendations, Innovations, Experimentations, and Reform
Selection 30. The Student in Higher Education: Recommendations
Selection 31. Selection of Student-Initiated Courses: Student Autonomy and Curricular Innovation
Selection 32. Student-Faculty Contact and Attitude Change: Results of an Experimental Program for College Freshmen
Part Eight. Selected Bibliography
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186917