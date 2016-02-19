College and Student: Selected Readings in the Social Psychology of Higher Education is a collection of papers that provides a sociological analysis of higher education. The title empathizes on in-depth analysis of topics rather than covering a wide variety of higher education topics. The text first covers the structure and process in higher education, and then proceeds to tackling the transition from high school to college. Next, the selection deals with the change and stability during college years. The fourth part talks about the assessment of the influence on different college environments. Part Five discusses the students and college substructures, while Part Six tackles the students, student culture, and teachers. The text talks about recommendations, innovations, experimentations, and reform. The book will be of great use to educators, sociologists, and behavioral scientists.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part One. College and Student: Introduction

Selection 1. Structure and Process in Higher Education

Part Two. From High School to College

Selection 2. Neighborhood Context Affects College Plans

Selection 3. Factors Related to Type of College Attended

Selection 4. Reality and Non-reality in Student Expectations of College

Part Three. Change and Stability during the College Years

Selection 5. Change in Personality Test Scores during College

Selection 6. Student Educational Growth During the First Two Years of College

Selection 7. Institutional Objectives and Student Development in College

Selection 8. What Do They Really Learn at College?

Selection 9. The Effects of the Institutionalization of Colleges in Society

Selection 10. Difficulties in Measuring and Interpreting Change and Stability During College

Part Four. Assessing the Influences of Different College Environments

Selection 11. An Empirical Characterization of Higher Educational Institutions

Selection 12. A University is a Many-Faceted Thing

Selection 13. Changes in Self-Ratings and Life Goals Among Students at Colleges with Different Characteristics

Selection 14. Undergraduate Achievement and Institutional "Excellence"

Selection 15. The Assessment of College Impacts

Part Five. The Student and College Substructures

Selection 16. Performance and Personalism in Student-Faculty Relations

Selection 17. Changes in Values During the Four Years of College

Selection 18. A Longitudinal Study of Change in Major Field of Study

Selection 19. The Uses of Failure

Selection 20. The Impact of University Experiences on Occupational Plans

Selection 21. Organizational Effects on Student Attitudes: A Study of the Harvard Houses

Selection 22. Manipulation of the Environmental Press in a College Residence Hall

Part Six. Students, Student Culture, and Teachers

Selection 23. Institutional and Life-Cycle Socialization of College Freshmen

Selection 24. Teachers and Peers as Agents of Change

Selection 25. University Faculty and Students: A Profile

Selection 26. Campus Cultures, Role Orientations and Social Types

Selection 27. Activism and Apathy in Contemporary Youth

Selection 28. Protest Participation among Southern Negro College Students

Selection 29. A Typology of Student Politics and Political Systems

Part Seven. Recommendations, Innovations, Experimentations, and Reform

Selection 30. The Student in Higher Education: Recommendations

Selection 31. Selection of Student-Initiated Courses: Student Autonomy and Curricular Innovation

Selection 32. Student-Faculty Contact and Attitude Change: Results of an Experimental Program for College Freshmen

Part Eight. Selected Bibliography