International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy: Collective Oscillations in a Plasma, Volume 7 presents specific topics within the general field of radio waves propagation. This book contains five chapters that address the theory of linear oscillations in a plasma, the spectra of the eigen oscillations, and the mechanism of high-frequency heating. The opening chapters deal with the self-consistent fields; development of initial perturbation; dispersion permittivity tensor of a plasma in a magnetic field; effect of thermal motion of particles on low-frequency resonances; excitation of oscillations by modulated azimuthal currents; and cyclotron damping of low-frequency oscillations. The next chapters describe the nature of beam instability, the fluctuations in a free equilibrium plasma, and the current causing scattered waves. A study of the probability of scattering is presented. The concluding chapters are devoted to the scattering of electromagnetic waves in a plasma-beam system and the coefficient of reflection determination. The book can provide useful information to scientists, physicists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter I. Spectra of Eigen Oscillations of a Free Plasma

1. Kinetic Equations

1. Self-Consistent Fields

2. Binary Collisions

2. Electron Oscillations

1. Development of Initial Perturbation

2. Frequency and Damping of Langmuir Oscillations

3. Dielectric Permittivity Tensor of a Plasma

1. Dispersion Equations for Longitudinal and Transverse Oscillations

2. Low-Frequency Longitudinal Oscillations of a Non-isothermal Plasma

Chapter II. Spectra of Plasma Oscillations in a Magnetic Field

4. Dielectric Permittivity Tensor of a Plasma in a Magnetic Field

1. Components of Dielectric Permittivity Tensor

2. Dielectric Permittivity Tensor of a Cold Plasma

5. Longitudinal Oscillations of a Plasma in a Magnetic Field

1. Frequencies of Plasma Resonances

2. Effect of Thermal Motion of Electrons on High-Frequency Resonances

3. Effect of Thermal Motion of Particles on Low-Frequency Resonances

6. Cyclotron and Cherenkov Damping of Electron Oscillations

1. Cyclotron Damping at Electron Gyro-Resonance

2. Cyclotron Damping at Multiple Electron Gyro-Resonance

3. Cyclotron Damping at Double Resonance

4. Cherenkov Damping of Low-Frequency Electron Oscillations

7. Ion-Cyclotron and Magnetohydrodynamic Waves

1. Low-Frequency Oscillations of a Plasma at Low Pressure

2. Cherenkov Damping of Low-Frequency Oscillations

3. Cyclotron Damping of Low-Frequency Oscillations

4. Cyclotron Damping at Multiple Ion Gyro-Resonance

8. Low-Frequency Oscillations of a Non-isothermal Plasma in a Magnetic Field

1. Longitudinal Oscillations of a Non-isothermal Plasma at Low Pressure

2. Magnetosonic Waves in a Non-isothermal Plasma

9. Excitation of Oscillations in a Plasma by External Currents

1. Excitation Intensity

2. Excitation of Oscillations by Modulated Azimuthal Currents

3. Excitation of Oscillations by Modulated Axial Currents

Chapter III. Stable and Unstable Particle Distributions in a Plasma

10. Interaction of a Flux of Charged Particles with Oscillations of a Free Plasma

1. Dispersion Equations for a Plasma-Beam System

2. Growing Langmuir and Low-Frequency Oscillations

3. Excitation of Longitudinal Oscillations by a Cold Beam

4. Instability of a Plasma whose Electrons are Moving Relative to the Ions

11. Interaction of a Flux of Charged Particles with Oscillations of a Plasma in a Magnetic Field

1. Excitation of Longitudinal Oscillations of a Plasma in a Magnetic Field by a Beam of Electrons

2. Excitation of Low-Frequency Electron Oscillations in a Plasma by a Beam of Electrons

3. Cyclotron Excitation of Ion-Cyclotron and Magnetohydrodynamic Waves in a Cold Plasma by a Beam of Particles

4. Cherenkov Excitation of Magnetosonic Waves in a Hot Plasma by a Beam of Particles

12. General Stability and Instability Conditions for Particle Distributions in a Plasma

1. Stability and Instability Criteria for Particle Distributions in a Free Plasma

2. Two-Beam Instability

3. Stability and Instability Criteria for Electron Distributions of a Plasma in a Magnetic Field

13. Absolute and Convective Instabilities; Amplification and Blocking of Oscillations

1. Criteria of Absolute and Convective Instabilities

2. Criteria for Amplification and Suppression of Oscillations

3. Non-invariant Nature of Concepts of Absolute and Convective Instabilities

4. Nature of Beam Instability

Chapter IV. Fluctuations in a Plasma

14. Electromagnetic Fluctuations in an Equilibrium Plasma

1. Fluctuations in a Free Equilibrium Plasma

2. Fluctuations in an Equilibrium Plasma Located in a Magnetic Field

15. Fluctuations in a Two-Temperature Plasma

1. "Random Forces" Method

2. Spectral Distribution of Fluctuations

3. Fluctuations in a Two-Temperature Plasma Located in a Magnetic Field

16. Fluctuations in a Non-Equilibrium Plasma

1. Fluctuations in a Plasma with Stable Distribution Functions

2. Critical Fluctuations near the Onset of a Plasma Instability

3. Fluctuations in a Plasma-Beam System

Chapter V. Wave Scattering and Transformation and Scattering of Charged Particles in a Plasma

17. Scattering of Electromagnetic Waves in a Free Plasma

1. Current Causing Scattered Waves

2. Scattering Cross Section

3. Spectral Distribution of Scattered Radiation

4. Critical Opalescence

5. Scattering of Electromagnetic Waves in a Plasma-Beam System

18. Transformation of Transverse and Longitudinal Waves in a Plasma

1. Transformation of a Transverse Wave into a Longitudinal One

2. Transformation and Scattering of Longitudinal Waves

19. Incoherent Reflexion of Electromagnetic Waves from a Plasma

1. Coefficient of Reflexion

2. Spectral Distribution of Reflected Radiation

20. Scattering of Electromagnetic Waves in a Plasma in a Magnetic Field

1. Current Causing Scattered Waves

2. Spectral Distribution of Scattered Radiation

3. Scattering of Electromagnetic Waves on Alfvén Oscillations

21. Passage of Charged Particles through a Free Plasma

1. Probability of Scattering

2. Energy Losses of a Particle

22. Passage of Charged Particles through a Plasma in a Magnetic Field

1. Probability of Scattering

2. Energy Losses of a Particle

3. Allowance for "Spiraling"

Bibliography

Index