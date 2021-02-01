Collective Intelligence for Smart Cities

Prof. Andrew W. H. Ip has more than 30 years of experience in teaching, research, education, industry and consulting. He received his PhD from Loughborough University (U.K.), MBA from Brunel University (U.K.), MSc in Industrial Engineering from Cranfield University (U.K.), and LLB (Hons) from the University of Wolverhampton (U.K.). He is now Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering of University of Saskatchewan, and Principal Research Fellow in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is also Honorary Fellow of the University of Warwick, Warwick Manufacturing Group. Prof. Ip and his research team was awarded “Gold Medal with the Congratulations of Jury” and “Thailand Award for Best International Invention from The National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT)” in the 43rd International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva. And in 2013, he obtained Natural Science Award - Second Class, presented by the Ministry of Education of Mainland China. Prof. Ip has published nearly 240 papers with over 130 papers in SCI indexed journals, and also over 130 papers in conference proceedings, and has written books and invited book chapters. He is also the Editor-in-Chief of Enterprise Information Systems, Taylor and Francis publishing, and the Editor-in-Chief and Founder of International Journal of Engineering Business Management, SAGE publication and editorial member of various international journals. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE).