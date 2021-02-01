Collective Intelligence for Smart Cities
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals
2. State-of-the-art research and development on smart city
3. IoT Cloud Computing for smart city development
4. Big Data Collective intelligence-based solutions in smart city
5. Well-being
6. Smart Transportation
7. Smart City Sustainability
8. Smart Environment and Safety
9. Case studies and Applications
10. Conclusions and future directions of research
Description
Collective Intelligence for Smart Cities begins with an overview of the fundamental issues and concepts of smart cities. Surveying the current state-of-the-art research in the field, the book delves deeply into key smart city developments such as health and well-being, transportation, safety, energy, environment and sustainability. In addition, the book focuses on the role of IoT cloud computing and big data, specifically in smart city development. Users will find a unique, overarching perspective that ties together these concepts based on collective intelligence, a concept for quantifying mass activity familiar to many social science and life science researchers.
Sections explore how group decision-making emerges from the consensus of the collective, collaborative and competitive activities of many individuals, along with future perspectives.
Key Features
- Provides collective intelligence-based solutions to enhance smart city well-being
- Recommends strategies to ensure smart city sustainability and optimization, including smart transportation
- Considers cloud-based data processing approaches for managing data collected from smart city applications
- Uses case studies to shows successful application in a variety of smart city contexts
Readership
Smart Cities researchers, scholars, and graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128201398
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Andrew Ip
Prof. Andrew W. H. Ip has more than 30 years of experience in teaching, research, education, industry and consulting. He received his PhD from Loughborough University (U.K.), MBA from Brunel University (U.K.), MSc in Industrial Engineering from Cranfield University (U.K.), and LLB (Hons) from the University of Wolverhampton (U.K.). He is now Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering of University of Saskatchewan, and Principal Research Fellow in the Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is also Honorary Fellow of the University of Warwick, Warwick Manufacturing Group. Prof. Ip and his research team was awarded “Gold Medal with the Congratulations of Jury” and “Thailand Award for Best International Invention from The National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT)” in the 43rd International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva. And in 2013, he obtained Natural Science Award - Second Class, presented by the Ministry of Education of Mainland China. Prof. Ip has published nearly 240 papers with over 130 papers in SCI indexed journals, and also over 130 papers in conference proceedings, and has written books and invited book chapters. He is also the Editor-in-Chief of Enterprise Information Systems, Taylor and Francis publishing, and the Editor-in-Chief and Founder of International Journal of Engineering Business Management, SAGE publication and editorial member of various international journals. He is a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering, University of Saskatchewan and Principal Research Fellow, Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Fatos Xhafa
Fatos Xhafa received his PhD in Computer Science in 1998 from the Department of Computer Science of the Technical University of Catalonia (UPC), Barcelona, Spain. Currently, he holds a permanent position of Professor Titular at UPC, BarcelonaTech. He was a Visiting Professor at Birkbeck College, University of London (UK) during academic year 2009-2010 and Research Associate at Drexel University, Philadelphia (USA) during academic term 2004/2005. Dr. Xhafa has widely published in peer reviewed international journals, conferences/workshops, book chapters and edited books and proceedings in the field (http://dblp.uni-trier.de/pers/hd/x/Xhafa:Fatos). He is awarded teaching and research merits by Spanish Ministry of Science and Education. Dr. Xhafa has an extensive editorial and reviewing service. He is editor in Chief of International Journal of Grid and Utility Computing and International Journal of Space-based and Situated Computing from Inderscience. He is actively participating in the organization of several international conferences and workshops. His research interests include parallel and distributed algorithms, optimization, networking, P2P and Cloud computing, security and trustworthy computing, among others. He can be reached at fatos@cs.upc.edu and more information can be found at http://www.cs.upc.edu/~fatos/
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Catalonia (UPC), Barcelona, Spain
Wu Ho
Wu Chun Wu works in the Department of Supply Chain and Information Management at The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Shatin, N.T. Hong Kong.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Supply Chain and Information Management, The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Shatin, N.T. Hong Kong
Reinout Hille
Affiliations and Expertise
Sint-Lenaarts, Antwerp, Belgium
