Collection of Simulated XRD Powder Patterns for Zeolites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444507020, 9780080529349

Collection of Simulated XRD Powder Patterns for Zeolites

1st Edition

Authors: M.M.J. Treacy J.B. Higgins
eBook ISBN: 9780080529349
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th June 2001
Page Count: 388
Description

Collection of Simulated XRD Powder Patterns for Zeolites serves as a source of reference patterns for pure zeolite phases. The data will be helpful in establishing the structural purity of experimental phases and in indexing their diffraction patterns. The information will also aid in the determination of changes in the lattice parameters with changing composition, assessing preferred orientation effects, background evaluation, and line broadening. Also included are diffraction patterns of several common dense silicate phases to facilitate their detection in mixed phase synthesis.

Readership

For scientists and researchers in the field of zeolite materials.

Table of Contents

Section Headings. Preface. Explanatory notes. Powder pattern identification table. Powder patterns. Powder patterns simulations of disordered intergrowths.

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080529349

About the Author

M.M.J. Treacy

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton, NJ, USA

J.B. Higgins

Affiliations and Expertise

Bad Dog Ridge, PA, USA

