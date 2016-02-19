Collection of Problems in Classical Mechanics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Authors: G. L. Kotkin V. G. Serbo
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483186610
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 288
Description
Collection of Problems in Classical Mechanics presents a set of problems and solutions in physics, particularly those involving mechanics. The coverage of the book includes 13 topics relevant to classical mechanics, such as integration of one-dimensional equations of motion; the Hamiltonian equations of motion; and adiabatic invariants. The book will be of great use to physics students studying classical mechanics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Problems
1. Integration of One-dimensional Equations of Motion
2. Motion of a Particle in Three-Dimensional Potentials
3. Scattering in a Given Field. Collisions between Particles
4. Lagrangian Equations of Motion. Conservation Laws
5. Small Oscillations of Systems with One Degree of Freedom
6. Small Oscillations of Systems with Several Degrees of Freedom
7. Oscillations of Linear Chains
8. Non-linear Oscillations
9. Rigid-body motion. Non-Inertial Coordinate Systems
10. The Hamiltonian Equations of Motion
11. Poisson Brackets. Canonical Transformations
12. The Hamilton-Jacobi Equation
13. Adiabatic Invariants
Answers and Solutions
1. Integration of One-Dimensional Equations of Motion
2. Motion of a Particle in Three-Dimensional Potentials
3. Scattering in a Given Field. Collisions between Particles
4. Lagrangian Equations of Motion. Conservation Laws
5. Small Oscillations of Systems with One Degree of Freedom
6. Small Oscillations of Systems with Several Degrees of Freedom
7. Oscillations of Linear Chains
8. Non-linear Oscillations
9. Rigid-body Motion. Non-Inertial Coordinate Systems
10. The Hamiltonian Equations of Motion
11. Poisson Brackets. Canonical Transformations
12. The Hamilton-Jacobi Equation
13. Adiabatic Invariants
References
Index
About the Author
G. L. Kotkin
V. G. Serbo
About the Editor
D. ter Haar
