Collection of Problems in Classical Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080158433, 9781483186610

Collection of Problems in Classical Mechanics

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Authors: G. L. Kotkin V. G. Serbo
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483186610
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
43.99
72.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Collection of Problems in Classical Mechanics presents a set of problems and solutions in physics, particularly those involving mechanics. The coverage of the book includes 13 topics relevant to classical mechanics, such as integration of one-dimensional equations of motion; the Hamiltonian equations of motion; and adiabatic invariants. The book will be of great use to physics students studying classical mechanics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Problems

1. Integration of One-dimensional Equations of Motion

2. Motion of a Particle in Three-Dimensional Potentials

3. Scattering in a Given Field. Collisions between Particles

4. Lagrangian Equations of Motion. Conservation Laws

5. Small Oscillations of Systems with One Degree of Freedom

6. Small Oscillations of Systems with Several Degrees of Freedom

7. Oscillations of Linear Chains

8. Non-linear Oscillations

9. Rigid-body motion. Non-Inertial Coordinate Systems

10. The Hamiltonian Equations of Motion

11. Poisson Brackets. Canonical Transformations

12. The Hamilton-Jacobi Equation

13. Adiabatic Invariants

Answers and Solutions

1. Integration of One-Dimensional Equations of Motion

2. Motion of a Particle in Three-Dimensional Potentials

3. Scattering in a Given Field. Collisions between Particles

4. Lagrangian Equations of Motion. Conservation Laws

5. Small Oscillations of Systems with One Degree of Freedom

6. Small Oscillations of Systems with Several Degrees of Freedom

7. Oscillations of Linear Chains

8. Non-linear Oscillations

9. Rigid-body Motion. Non-Inertial Coordinate Systems

10. The Hamiltonian Equations of Motion

11. Poisson Brackets. Canonical Transformations

12. The Hamilton-Jacobi Equation

13. Adiabatic Invariants

References

Index

Other Titles in the Series in Natural Philosophy


Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186610

About the Author

G. L. Kotkin

V. G. Serbo

About the Editor

D. ter Haar

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.