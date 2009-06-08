Collectible Investments for the High Net Worth Investor

"As both a dealer and collector, I must say that Collectible Investing for the High Net Worth Investor is one of the most exciting works I have encountered. The editors’ great contribution is to have assembled an impressive panel of experts with one foot each in the parallel worlds of finance and collecting. As a result, this volume is the first I have encountered that offers analytic rigor while remaining grounded in the realities of the market for collectibles, whether they be art, maps, stamps, wine or other valuables." --Michael Buehler, President, Boston Rare Maps Incorporated

"This is an extraordinary book. It brings together a dozen of the most analytically sophisticated minds in investment finance, and turns their considerable expertise to bringing great clarity to the intrinsically qualitative world of collectibles as investments. We are indeed fortunate to have a wealth of rigorous analytical thinking brought to bear on what financial professionals often dismiss as mere hobbies." --Dan diBartolomeo, President, Northfield Information, a market leader in providing investment professionals with analytical and operating efficiency tools to enhance individual portfolio and firm-wide performance

"Almost every collector thinks, at least occasionally, about the investment aspect of their collection. The contributors to this book really open the reader's eyes to the breadth of issues -- from the psychological to the financial -- involved in collectibles as investments. Despite the wide variety of collectibles -- from wine to fine art to antiquarian maps -- common themes come out strongly from the writers who explore the investment aspects of each collection type." --Jeremy Pool, Publisher, Antique Map Price Record

"At last a scholarly book that accompanies the thriving market for collectibles. From theoretical articles on topics such as collecting and behavioral finance to empirical analyses of investments in stamps, books, art, wine, maps and classic cars, this book represents the essence of research on collectible investment. A must for every collector and interested economist." --Karl Storchmann, Managing Editor, Journal of Wine Economics and Associate Professor of Economics, Whitman College, WA