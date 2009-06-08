Collectible Investments for the High Net Worth Investor
1st Edition
Description
Many high net worth individuals are interested in diversifying their portfolios and investing in collectibles. A collectible is any physical asset that appreciates in value over time because it is rare or desired by many. Stamps, coins, fine art, antiques, books, and wine are examples of collectibles. Where does the financial advisor or investment manager for these high net worth individuals go to learn about these investments? There is no comprehensive resource from the financial standpoint--until now. Dr Stephen Satchell of Trinity College, Cambridge, has developed a book in which experts in various types of collectibles analyze the financial aspects of investing in these collectibles. Chapters address issues such as: liquidity challenges, tax ramifications, appreciation timelines, the challenge of forecasting and measuring appreciation, and the psychological component of collecting and the role of emotion in collectible investing.
Key Features
- Contributors are experts in collectible investing from around the world
- Experts discuss the pros and cons of collectibles from an investment perspective in their area of expertise
- Experts discuss art, stamps, coins, antiques, wine, from around the world in one global perspective
Readership
Wealth Managers and Financial Advisors in Private Bank, Money Management Firms, and Wealth Management Firms, Portfolio Managers and Investment Officers in Money Managemnt Firms, Private Banks, and Wealth Management Firms
Table of Contents
Introduction by Stephen Satchell
Part 1: General Themes
1. General Principles in Collectible Investing, Collectibles and Asset Allocation
Daryl Roxburgh and Stephen Satchell
2. Why Collectors Collect: The Neuropsychology of the Collector
Shirley Mueller
3. Collecting and Behavioral Finance
David Johnstone
4. Collecting as Luxury Consumption: Effects on Individuals and Households
Russell W. Belk
Part 2: Major Collectibles Related to Investing
5. An Overview of the Art Market
Jeffery Horvitz
6. Art as a Financial Investment
Rachel A. J. Campbell
7. Art Investing and Wealth Accumulation
Oliver Williams and Anders Petterson
8. Wine: An Alternative Investment, Introduction to “Bordeaux Wine Vintage Quality and the Weather” by Orley Ashenfelter, David Ashmore, and Robert LaLonde
Alan Brown
9. Bordeaux Wine Vintage Quality and the Weather
Orley Ashenfelter, David Ashmore, and Robert LaLonde
10. Collecting and Investing in Stamps
Stephen Satchell and John F. Aulds
11. Investing in Rare Books
Andrew T. Rudd
12. Maps as Collectibles
Adam J. Apt
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 8th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123745224
About the Editor
Stephen Satchell
Stephen Satchell is a Fellow of Trinity College, the Reader in Financial Econometrics at the University of Cambridge and Visiting Professor at Birkbeck College, City University Business School and University of Technology, Sydney. He provides consultancy for a range of city institutions in the broad area of quantitative finance. He has published papers in many journals and has a particular interest in risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant to financial institutions and Reader in Financial Econometrics at Trinity College, Cambridge, Stephen Satchell is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Asset Management and Derivatives, Use, Trading, and Regulation. He has edited or authored over 20 books on finance.
Reviews
"As both a dealer and collector, I must say that Collectible Investing for the High Net Worth Investor is one of the most exciting works I have encountered. The editors’ great contribution is to have assembled an impressive panel of experts with one foot each in the parallel worlds of finance and collecting. As a result, this volume is the first I have encountered that offers analytic rigor while remaining grounded in the realities of the market for collectibles, whether they be art, maps, stamps, wine or other valuables." --Michael Buehler, President, Boston Rare Maps Incorporated
"This is an extraordinary book. It brings together a dozen of the most analytically sophisticated minds in investment finance, and turns their considerable expertise to bringing great clarity to the intrinsically qualitative world of collectibles as investments. We are indeed fortunate to have a wealth of rigorous analytical thinking brought to bear on what financial professionals often dismiss as mere hobbies." --Dan diBartolomeo, President, Northfield Information, a market leader in providing investment professionals with analytical and operating efficiency tools to enhance individual portfolio and firm-wide performance
"Almost every collector thinks, at least occasionally, about the investment aspect of their collection. The contributors to this book really open the reader's eyes to the breadth of issues -- from the psychological to the financial -- involved in collectibles as investments. Despite the wide variety of collectibles -- from wine to fine art to antiquarian maps -- common themes come out strongly from the writers who explore the investment aspects of each collection type." --Jeremy Pool, Publisher, Antique Map Price Record
"At last a scholarly book that accompanies the thriving market for collectibles. From theoretical articles on topics such as collecting and behavioral finance to empirical analyses of investments in stamps, books, art, wine, maps and classic cars, this book represents the essence of research on collectible investment. A must for every collector and interested economist." --Karl Storchmann, Managing Editor, Journal of Wine Economics and Associate Professor of Economics, Whitman College, WA