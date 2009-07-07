Collectible Investments for the High Net Worth Investor
1st Edition
Description
Many high net worth individuals are interested in diversifying their portfolios and investing in collectibles. A collectible is any physical asset that appreciates in value over time because it is rare or desired by many. Stamps, coins, fine art, antiques, books, and wine are examples of collectibles. Where does the financial advisor or investment manager for these high net worth individuals go to learn about these investments? There is no comprehensive resource from the financial standpoint--until now. Dr Stephen Satchell of Trinity College, Cambridge, has developed a book in which experts in various types of collectibles analyze the financial aspects of investing in these collectibles. Chapters address issues such as: liquidity challenges, tax ramifications, appreciation timelines, the challenge of forecasting and measuring appreciation, and the psychological component of collecting and the role of emotion in collectible investing.
Key Features
Key Features Feature: Contributors are experts in collectible investing from around the world Benefit: Gives financial advisors and wealth managers handy access to expert opinions to better advise clients interested in collectible investments Feature: Experts discuss the pros and cons of collectibles from an investment perspective in their area of expertise Benefit: One stop shopping, all expertise brought together in one volume, creating a handy reference guide Feature: Experts discuss art, stamps, coins, antiques, wine, from around the world in one global perspective Benefit: Wealth managers can gain information about a wide range of collectibles and learn about investing in these types with a global perspective
Readership
Wealth Managers and Financial Advisors in Private Bank, Money Management Firms, and Wealth Management Firms, Portfolio Managers and Investment Officers in Money Managemnt Firms, Private Banks, and Wealth Management Firms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 7th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923055
About the Editor
Stephen Satchell
Stephen Satchell is a Fellow of Trinity College, the Reader in Financial Econometrics at the University of Cambridge and Visiting Professor at Birkbeck College, City University Business School and University of Technology, Sydney. He provides consultancy for a range of city institutions in the broad area of quantitative finance. He has published papers in many journals and has a particular interest in risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant to financial institutions and Reader in Financial Econometrics at Trinity College, Cambridge, Stephen Satchell is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Asset Management and Derivatives, Use, Trading, and Regulation. He has edited or authored over 20 books on finance.