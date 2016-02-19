Collected Papers of P.L. Kapitza
1st Edition
Volume 3
Collected Papers of P. L. Kapitza, Volume III contains the scientific research papers, lectures, biographical accounts, and historical, philosophical, and sociological discussions of P. L. Kapitza. The book is a compilation of various papers written and delivered by P. L. Kapitza that covers a wide range of topics. Research on strong magnetic fields; research work on helium, which won him the Stalin Prize; a brief account of the cod-liver-oil industry; and discussions on magnetic investigations and experiments on stereoscopic films are just some of the scientific papers presented. The compendium also contains several biographical papers on Newton, Benjamin Franklin and the Russian poet and scientist, Lomonosov; and non-scientific papers such as the banning of nuclear weapons, a discussion he had with Bertrand Russell; and papers that deal with some aspects of the best way to organize science. Scientists, biographers, philosophers, historians, and students in the field of science will find this book an interesting read.
1. Cod-liver Oil
2. The Future of Magnetism
3. The Production of and Experiments in Strong Magnetic Fields
4. The Construction and Work of the Institute of Physical Problems of the U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences
5. Lord Rutherford
6. Recollections of Professor E. Rutherford
7. Liquid Air
8. A New Method of Producing Low Temperatures for Air Liquefaction
9. On Stereoscopic Films
10. The Unity of Science and Engineering
11. E. Rutherford
12. Problems of Liquid Helium
13. Science and War
14. On the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Soviet State
15. We Fight for Freedom
16. Report on the Organization of Scientific Work at the Institute for Physical Problems of the Academy of Sciences of the U.S.S.R.
17. Problems of Intensification of Technological Processes by Oxygen
18. On the Super-fluidity of Liquid Helium II
19. Isaac Newton
20. The Scientific Activity of Benjamin Franklin
21. How is Atomic War to be Prevented
22. Some Aspects of the Organization of Scientific Work
23. The Path of Development of Physics in the U.S.S.R. in the Forty Years of Soviet Power
24. Lomonosov and World Science
25. Theory, Experiment, Practice
26. The Future of Science
27. In Commemoration of Niels Bohr
28. The Physicist and Public Figure Paul Langevin
29. Effectiveness of Scientific Work
30. Adopting Achievements of Science and Engineering
31. Recollections of Lord Rutherford
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152639