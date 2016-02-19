Collected Papers of P. L. Kapitza, Volume III contains the scientific research papers, lectures, biographical accounts, and historical, philosophical, and sociological discussions of P. L. Kapitza. The book is a compilation of various papers written and delivered by P. L. Kapitza that covers a wide range of topics. Research on strong magnetic fields; research work on helium, which won him the Stalin Prize; a brief account of the cod-liver-oil industry; and discussions on magnetic investigations and experiments on stereoscopic films are just some of the scientific papers presented. The compendium also contains several biographical papers on Newton, Benjamin Franklin and the Russian poet and scientist, Lomonosov; and non-scientific papers such as the banning of nuclear weapons, a discussion he had with Bertrand Russell; and papers that deal with some aspects of the best way to organize science. Scientists, biographers, philosophers, historians, and students in the field of science will find this book an interesting read.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

1. Cod-liver Oil

2. The Future of Magnetism

3. The Production of and Experiments in Strong Magnetic Fields

4. The Construction and Work of the Institute of Physical Problems of the U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences

5. Lord Rutherford

6. Recollections of Professor E. Rutherford

7. Liquid Air

8. A New Method of Producing Low Temperatures for Air Liquefaction

9. On Stereoscopic Films

10. The Unity of Science and Engineering

11. E. Rutherford

12. Problems of Liquid Helium

13. Science and War

14. On the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Soviet State

15. We Fight for Freedom

16. Report on the Organization of Scientific Work at the Institute for Physical Problems of the Academy of Sciences of the U.S.S.R.

17. Problems of Intensification of Technological Processes by Oxygen

18. On the Super-fluidity of Liquid Helium II

19. Isaac Newton

20. The Scientific Activity of Benjamin Franklin

21. How is Atomic War to be Prevented

22. Some Aspects of the Organization of Scientific Work

23. The Path of Development of Physics in the U.S.S.R. in the Forty Years of Soviet Power

24. Lomonosov and World Science

25. Theory, Experiment, Practice

26. The Future of Science

27. In Commemoration of Niels Bohr

28. The Physicist and Public Figure Paul Langevin

29. Effectiveness of Scientific Work

30. Adopting Achievements of Science and Engineering

31. Recollections of Lord Rutherford

Contents of Volumes I and II