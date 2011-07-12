Collaborative Product Assembly Design and Assembly Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090539, 9780857093882

Collaborative Product Assembly Design and Assembly Planning

1st Edition

Methodologies and Applications

Authors: C. Lu J Y H Fuh Y S Wong
eBook ISBN: 9780857093882
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090539
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 12th July 2011
Page Count: 220
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
210.00
195.00
146.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
117.50
146.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Collaborative product assembly design and assembly planning presents several newly-developed methodologies and applications for collaborative assembly design and assembly planning, two important steps during the product development life cycle. These benefits include effective and rapid assembly design and assembly planning, thereby reducing the development cost and helping manufacturers enhance profit. With increased development in computer technologies and the Internet, the traditional assembly design and assembly planning have evolved around collaborative assembly design and assembly planning to speed up the product development process. Research in this area has attracted much attention in the past decade. Based on research work in the past few years, this book will present several newly-developed methodologies and applications for collaborative assembly design and assembly planning to improve the efficiency of product development in a collaborative design environment.

Key Features

  • Provides practical and realistic solutions to engineering problems
  • Methodologies introduced will lead to future commercialisation of systems
  • Detailed step-by-step case study examples will illustrate the methodologies and be discussed thoroughly

Readership

Manufacturing researchers

Table of Contents

List of figures, tables and lists

Acknowledgements

Preface

About the authors

Chapter 1: Introduction

Abstract:

1.1 Background

1.2 Key issues in collaborative assembly design

1.3 Key issues in collaborative assembly planning

1.4 Organization of the book

Chapter 2: Literature survey

Abstract:

2.1 Survey on assembly design

2.2 Survey on evaluation of the tolerance influence on product assemblability

2.3 Survey on assembly planning

2.4 Research works in this book

Chapter 3: Collaborative assembly design

Abstract:

3.1 An assembly representation model for collaborative design

3.2 Functions of the co-assembly representation model

3.3 Design modification propagation control mechanism

3.4 System implementation

3.5 Case study

3.6 Summary

Chapter 4: Evaluation of product assemblability in different assembly sequences

Abstract:

4.1 Tolerance categorization and representation

4.2 Clearance in assembly and representation

4.3 Using transformation matrices to conclude the propagation and accumulation of the geometric deviations

4.4 Assemblability evaluation in different assembly sequences

4.5 Case study

4.6 Summary

Chapter 5: Advanced assembly planning approach using a multi-objective genetic algorithm

Abstract:

5.1 Tolerance-based constraint in assembly planning

5.2 Genetic search directions with fuzzy weights distribution

5.3 Multi-objective genetic algorithm with multiple search directions

5.4 Building the fitness function for assembly planning

5.5 Case study

5.6 Summary

Chapter 6: Evaluation of assembly design from assembly planning redesign

Abstract:

6.1 The design problems identified from the assembly planning results

6.2 The overall redesign guidelines from the assembly planning results

6.3 Summary

Chapter 7: Collaborative assembly planning

Abstract:

7.1 System framework and working mechanism

7.2 The workflow of collaborative assembly planning

7.3 Case study

7.4 Summary

Chapter 8: Conclusions and recommendations

Abstract:

8.1 Conclusions

8.2 Recommendations for future works

Index

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093882
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857090539

About the Author

C. Lu

Dr. Cong Lu is currently an associate Professor in the School of Mechatronics Engineering, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China. Dr. Lu’s research interests include collaborative design and assembly, concurrent Engineering, and CAD/CAM. Dr. Lu has published many research papers in the reputable international journals, such as ASME Journal of Computing and Information Science in Engineering, IMechE Journal of Engineering Manufacture, International Journal of Production Research.

J Y H Fuh

Professor Jerry Ying Hsi Fuh is currently a full Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National University of Singapore (NUS). He has published more than 170 journal papers (with more than 1,300 cross citations listed in Scopus), 150 conference papers, authored two monographs, and owns six patents. He has supervised more than 60 postgraduate students including 23 PhD and 32 Meng.

Y S Wong

Dr. Yoke San Wong is the Head of the Manufacturing Group in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National University of Singapore (NUS). He has published more than 130 papers in refereed journals. He has also contributed to international conferences and books, and participated in several local and overseas funded projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.