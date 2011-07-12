Collaborative Product Assembly Design and Assembly Planning
1st Edition
Methodologies and Applications
Description
Collaborative product assembly design and assembly planning presents several newly-developed methodologies and applications for collaborative assembly design and assembly planning, two important steps during the product development life cycle. These benefits include effective and rapid assembly design and assembly planning, thereby reducing the development cost and helping manufacturers enhance profit. With increased development in computer technologies and the Internet, the traditional assembly design and assembly planning have evolved around collaborative assembly design and assembly planning to speed up the product development process. Research in this area has attracted much attention in the past decade. Based on research work in the past few years, this book will present several newly-developed methodologies and applications for collaborative assembly design and assembly planning to improve the efficiency of product development in a collaborative design environment.
Key Features
- Provides practical and realistic solutions to engineering problems
- Methodologies introduced will lead to future commercialisation of systems
- Detailed step-by-step case study examples will illustrate the methodologies and be discussed thoroughly
Readership
Manufacturing researchers
Table of Contents
List of figures, tables and lists
Acknowledgements
Preface
About the authors
Chapter 1: Introduction
Abstract:
1.1 Background
1.2 Key issues in collaborative assembly design
1.3 Key issues in collaborative assembly planning
1.4 Organization of the book
Chapter 2: Literature survey
Abstract:
2.1 Survey on assembly design
2.2 Survey on evaluation of the tolerance influence on product assemblability
2.3 Survey on assembly planning
2.4 Research works in this book
Chapter 3: Collaborative assembly design
Abstract:
3.1 An assembly representation model for collaborative design
3.2 Functions of the co-assembly representation model
3.3 Design modification propagation control mechanism
3.4 System implementation
3.5 Case study
3.6 Summary
Chapter 4: Evaluation of product assemblability in different assembly sequences
Abstract:
4.1 Tolerance categorization and representation
4.2 Clearance in assembly and representation
4.3 Using transformation matrices to conclude the propagation and accumulation of the geometric deviations
4.4 Assemblability evaluation in different assembly sequences
4.5 Case study
4.6 Summary
Chapter 5: Advanced assembly planning approach using a multi-objective genetic algorithm
Abstract:
5.1 Tolerance-based constraint in assembly planning
5.2 Genetic search directions with fuzzy weights distribution
5.3 Multi-objective genetic algorithm with multiple search directions
5.4 Building the fitness function for assembly planning
5.5 Case study
5.6 Summary
Chapter 6: Evaluation of assembly design from assembly planning redesign
Abstract:
6.1 The design problems identified from the assembly planning results
6.2 The overall redesign guidelines from the assembly planning results
6.3 Summary
Chapter 7: Collaborative assembly planning
Abstract:
7.1 System framework and working mechanism
7.2 The workflow of collaborative assembly planning
7.3 Case study
7.4 Summary
Chapter 8: Conclusions and recommendations
Abstract:
8.1 Conclusions
8.2 Recommendations for future works
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 12th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093882
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090539
About the Author
C. Lu
Dr. Cong Lu is currently an associate Professor in the School of Mechatronics Engineering, University of Electronic Science and Technology of China. Dr. Lu’s research interests include collaborative design and assembly, concurrent Engineering, and CAD/CAM. Dr. Lu has published many research papers in the reputable international journals, such as ASME Journal of Computing and Information Science in Engineering, IMechE Journal of Engineering Manufacture, International Journal of Production Research.
J Y H Fuh
Professor Jerry Ying Hsi Fuh is currently a full Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National University of Singapore (NUS). He has published more than 170 journal papers (with more than 1,300 cross citations listed in Scopus), 150 conference papers, authored two monographs, and owns six patents. He has supervised more than 60 postgraduate students including 23 PhD and 32 Meng.
Y S Wong
Dr. Yoke San Wong is the Head of the Manufacturing Group in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, National University of Singapore (NUS). He has published more than 130 papers in refereed journals. He has also contributed to international conferences and books, and participated in several local and overseas funded projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore