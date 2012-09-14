Collaborative Practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 39-3
1st Edition
Authors: Richard Waldman Holly Kennedy
eBook ISBN: 9781455747207
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749003
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
Collaborative care has been used successfully in obstetrics and gynecology for years. This issue reviews the basic collaborative model, that is collaboration among ob/gyns, midwives, and family physicians, and includes articles on successful birth center practice, secrets to a successful collaboration, and collaboration in today's environment. Dr. Waldman is past-President of ACOG, and his co-editor, Dr. Kennedy, is President of ACNM.
About the Authors
Richard Waldman Author
Holly Kennedy Author
