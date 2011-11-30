Collaborative Care of the Facial Injury Patient, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711871

Collaborative Care of the Facial Injury Patient, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 6-4

1st Edition

Authors: Vivek Shetty Grant Marshall
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711871
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th November 2011
This issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Vivek Shetty and Grant Marshall, will focus on Collaborative Care of the Facial Injury Patient, with topics such as: Psychosocial issues; Substance Use and Injury; Intimate Partner Violence, and Barriers to Collaborative Care.

Vivek Shetty Author

Grant Marshall Author

