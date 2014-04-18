Collaboration with Cloud Computing
1st Edition
Security, Social Media, and Unified Communications
Description
Collaboration with Cloud Computing discusses the risks associated with implementing these technologies across the enterprise and provides you with expert guidance on how to manage risk through policy changes and technical solutions.
Drawing upon years of practical experience and using numerous examples and case studies, author Ric Messier discusses:
- The evolving nature of information security
- The risks, rewards, and security considerations when implementing SaaS, cloud computing and VoIP
- Social media and security risks in the enterprise
- The risks and rewards of allowing remote connectivity and accessibility to the enterprise network
Key Features
- Discusses the risks associated with technologies such as social media, voice over IP (VoIP) and cloud computing and provides guidance on how to manage that risk through policy changes and technical solutions
- Presents a detailed look at the risks and rewards associated with cloud computing and storage as well as software as a service (SaaS) and includes pertinent case studies
- Explores the risks associated with the use of social media to the enterprise network
- Covers the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend, including policy considerations and technical requirements
Readership
Information security professionals, system administrators. Security managers.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Intended audience
- Organization of this book
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 1. The Evolving Nature of Information Security
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- History of the Internet
- Significant security events
- Evolution of services
- Today’s risks (in a Nutshell)
- Collaboration
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Chapter 2. Cloud Computing
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- The protocols that made it possible
- The cloud
- Unified communication as a service
- Public, private, or hybrid
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Chapter 3. Software as a Service
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- Contact lists
- Documents on the go
- Advantages
- Security considerations
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Chapter 4. Storage in the Cloud
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- Uses of cloud storage
- Security
- Protecting yourself
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Further reading
- Chapter 5. Virtual Servers and Platform as a Service
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- History of virtualization
- How virtualization works
- Platform as a service
- Security considerations
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Chapter 6. Social Media
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- History and impact of social networking
- Social networking sites
- Crowdsourcing
- Gamification
- Human resources
- Security considerations
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Further reading
- Chapter 7. Mobile Computing
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- Smartphones
- Providing mobile access
- Physical security
- Bring your own device
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Further reading
- Chapter 8. Unified Communications
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- Signaling
- H.323
- Session initiation protocol
- Unified communications
- VoIP in the cloud
- Security considerations
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Chapter 9. Remote Workers
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- Remote workers
- Pros and cons of telecommuting
- Asynchronous versus synchronous
- Security considerations
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Further reading
- Chapter 10. Risk Management and Policy Considerations
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- Risk management
- Security policies
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Further reading
- Chapter 11. Future Technology
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- Pushing into the cloud
- Ubiquitous broadband
- Wearable computing
- Interfaces
- HTML5
- Consumers as producers
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Further reading
- Chapter 12. Pulling It All Together
- Information Included in This Chapter
- Introduction
- Background
- Requirements
- Messaging
- Storage
- Project management
- Source control
- Customer relations
- Conclusion
- Summary
- Index
About the Author
Ric Messier
GSEC, CEH, CISSP, WasHere Consulting, Instructor, Graduate Professional Studies, Brandeis University and Champlain College Division of Information Technology & Sciences
Affiliations and Expertise
