Collaboration and the Academic Library
1st Edition
Internal and External, Local and Regional, National and International
Description
Collaboration and the Academic Library: Internal and External, Local and Regional, National and International explores the considerable change that has affected universities and academic libraries in recent years. Given this complex and important context, it is clear that the academic library increasingly needs to operate in partnership with its users and other professionals and organizations to be successful in meeting the needs of its clientele. Academic librarians need to work closely with client groups so that services are relevant, and close partnerships with other professionals need to be forged to provide seamless services for users.
The book looks at all aspects of collaboration affecting academic libraries, both internally and externally, to help the reader understand future directions for collaborative activities in a complex and difficult working environment.
Key Features
- Considers collaboration issues affecting academic libraries
- Covers both internal and external collaboration
- Provides readers with direction for collaborative activities
- Shows how academic librarians can work with client groups to keep services relevant
Readership
Academic library managers, academic librarians, library staff; graduate students and researchers in library and information science
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION
1. Introduction (Jeremy Atkinson)
SECTION 2: COLLABORATION, UNIVERSITIES AND THEIR LIBRARIES
2. Collaboration and academic libraries: an overview and literature review (Jeremy Atkinson)
3. Universities, collaboration and competition: a senior manager perspective
4. General chapter on partnership and collaborative working
5. Technology and collaboration
SECTION 3: ACADEMIC LIBRARIES AND INTERNAL COLLABORATION
6. Collaboration within a large library service: librarians working together
7. Collaboration in a converged service
8. Working with faculties and embedding services
9. Working with students
10. Supporting research
11. Working with estates and architects on a new building or refurbishment, e.g. Learning Commons / Information Commons which would also involve collaboration with other support departments
SECTION 4: ACADEMIC LIBRARIES AND LOCAL AND REGIONAL COLLABORATION
12. A UK librarian reflecting on their external collaboration
13. A non-UK librarian reflecting on their external collaboration
14. Non-UK regional collaboration case study
15. UK regional collaboration case study
16. Joint use library case study
17. Shared collections
SECTION 5: ACADEMIC LIBRARIES AND NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION
18. UK organisation case study
19. Non-UK organisation case study
20. International collaboration case study
SECTION 6: REFLECTIONS
21. Reflections (Jeremy Atkinson)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 26th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022887
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020845
About the Editor
Jeremy Atkinson
Jeremy Atkinson has wide-ranging experience and expertise in the leadership, management and development of academic library services. He had overall responsibility for the strategic and operational management of library and information services at the University of Glamorgan from 1991 to 2012. He previously held library posts at the University of Northumbria, Cardiff University and Manchester Metropolitan University. He has had a long standing and active involvement in a large number of UK strategic committees and groups, notably those of Jisc (continuous involvement from 1998 – 2012), SCONUL (including three years as a trustee and member of SCONUL Executive Board) and WHELF (Wales Higher Education Libraries Forum). For WHELF he was Chair of the WHELF Development Group and responsible for the HELP (Higher Education Libraries in Partnership) project, which defined the future direction of Welsh academic library collaboration, and for the development of the WHEEL (Welsh Higher Education Electronic Library) initiative, covering e-journal and e-book procurement for the Welsh HE sector.
Affiliations and Expertise
Library and Information Services Consultant, UK