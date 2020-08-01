Oils and fats obtained from seeds, herbs, spices, medicinal plants, vegetables, fruits, and agricultural by-products are of great economic importance, and the need for widely-usable bioactive lipids and natural antioxidants continues to grow. However, conventional methods to extract and process oils, such as solvent extraction, refining, bleaching, and deodorization, can alter the functional properties and stability of their phytonutrients, produce hazardous waste products, and impose major health concerns in human diets. Cold pressing is a technique that offers a safe, non-hazardous method for oils extraction and processing in which the main bioactive constituents are preserved through the omission of heat, chemical treatments, and refining processes.

Cold Pressed Oils: Green Technology, Bioactive Compounds, Functionality, and Applications creates a multidisciplinary forum of discussion on recent advances in chemistry and functionality of the bioactive phytochemicals in lipids found in cold pressed oils. Each chapter explores a different cold pressed oil, with a focus on cold press extraction and processing, composition, physicochemical characteristics, organoleptic attributes, nutritional quality, oxidative stability, food applications, and functional and health-promoting traits. Edited by a team of experts, Cold Pressed Oils: Green Technology, Bioactive Compounds, Functionality, and Applications brings a diversity of developments in food science to scientists, chemists, nutritionists, and students in nutrition, lipids chemistry and technology, agricultural science, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and many other fields.