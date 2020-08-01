Cold Pressed Oils
1st Edition
Green Technology, Bioactive Compounds, Functionality, and Applications
Description
Oils and fats obtained from seeds, herbs, spices, medicinal plants, vegetables, fruits, and agricultural by-products are of great economic importance, and the need for widely-usable bioactive lipids and natural antioxidants continues to grow. However, conventional methods to extract and process oils, such as solvent extraction, refining, bleaching, and deodorization, can alter the functional properties and stability of their phytonutrients, produce hazardous waste products, and impose major health concerns in human diets. Cold pressing is a technique that offers a safe, non-hazardous method for oils extraction and processing in which the main bioactive constituents are preserved through the omission of heat, chemical treatments, and refining processes.
Cold Pressed Oils: Green Technology, Bioactive Compounds, Functionality, and Applications creates a multidisciplinary forum of discussion on recent advances in chemistry and functionality of the bioactive phytochemicals in lipids found in cold pressed oils. Each chapter explores a different cold pressed oil, with a focus on cold press extraction and processing, composition, physicochemical characteristics, organoleptic attributes, nutritional quality, oxidative stability, food applications, and functional and health-promoting traits. Edited by a team of experts, Cold Pressed Oils: Green Technology, Bioactive Compounds, Functionality, and Applications brings a diversity of developments in food science to scientists, chemists, nutritionists, and students in nutrition, lipids chemistry and technology, agricultural science, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and many other fields.
Key Features
- Thoroughly explores novel and functional applications of cold pressed oils
- Shows the difference between bioactive compounds in cold pressed oils and oils extracted with other traditional methods
- Elucidates the stability of cold pressed oils in comparison with oils extracted with other traditional methods
Readership
Food Scientists, food technologists, food chemists, nutritionists, undergraduate and postgraduate students in the fields of food science, food chemistry, Food technology, functional foods, lipids chemistry and technology, agricultural sciences, horticultural sciences, biochemistry, biomedicine, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to cold pressed oils: green technology, bioactive compounds, functionality and applications
2. Stability of cold pressed oils
3. Minor bioactive lipids in cold pressed oils
4. Valorization of by-products from the production of cold pressed oils to produce edible biofilms
5. Opportunities of using green technology in oil extraction
6. Comparative effects of novel technologies on bioactive fatty acids
7. Cold pressed Torreya grandis kernel oil
8. Cold pressed linseed and flaxseed (Linum usitatissimum L.) oils
9. Cold pressed grape (Vitis vinifera) seed oil
10. Cold pressed black cumin (Nigella sativa) seed oil
11. Cold pressed rapeseed (Brassica napus) oil
12. Application of Green Technology on Extraction of Phenolic Compounds in Oilseeds (Canola)
13. Cold pressed apricot (Prunus armeniaca) kernel oil
14. Cold pressed paprika (Capsicum annuum) seed oil
15. Cold pressed Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum) oil
16. Cold pressed sesame (Sesamum indicum) oil
17. Cold pressed amaranth (Amaranthus tricolor) oil
18. Cold pressed orange (Citrus sinensis) oil
19. Cold pressed Fagus sylvatica L. seed oil
20. Cold pressed lemon (Citrus limon L.) seed oil
21. Cold pressed chia (Salvia hispanica L.) seed oil
22. Cold pressed corn (Zea mays) oil
23. Cold pressed sunflower (Helianthus annuus L.) oil
24. Cold pressed pumpkin (Cucurbita pep) seed oil
25. Cold pressed poppy (Papaver somniferum) seed oil
26. Cold pressed hazelnut (Corylus avellana) oil
27. Cold pressed camelina (Camelina sativa L.) oil
28. Cold pressed pistachio (Pistacia vera L. var Kerman) oil
29. Cold pressed clove (Syzygium aromaticum ) oil
30. Cold pressed berries oil
31. Cold pressed oregano (Origanum vulgare) oil
32. Cold pressed onion (Allium cepa L.) seed oil
33. Cold pressed okra (Abelmoschus esculentus) seed oil
34. Cold pressed rosehip (Rosa canina) seed oil
35. Cold pressed safflower (Carthamus tinctorius L.) seed oil
36. Cold pressed carrot (Daucus carota subsp. sativus) seed oil
37. Cold pressed coriander (Coriandrum Sativum) oil
38. Cold pressed peanut (Arachis hypogaea L.) oil
39. Cold pressed pequi (Caryocar brasiliense Camb.) almond oil
40. Cold pressed lentisc (Pistacia lentiscus L.) seed oil
41. Cold pressed niger (Guizotia abyssinica (L.f.) Cass.) seed oil
42. Cold pressed rice (Oryza sativa) bran oil
43. Cold pressed avocado (Persea americana Mill.) oil
44. Cold pressed colza oil
45. Cold pressed capia pepper (Capsicum Annuum L.) seed oil
46. Cold pressed tomato (Lycopersicon esculentum L.) seed oil
47. Cold pressed argan (Argania spinose) oil
48. Cold pressed Moringa oleifera seed oil
49. Cold pressed garden cress (Lepidium sativum L.) seed oil
50. Cold pressed walnut (Juglans regia L.) oil
51. Cold pressed grapefruit (Citrus paradisi L.) oil
52. Cold pressed pecan (Carya illinoinensis) oil
53. Cold pressed pine (Pinus koraiensis) nut oil
54. Cold pressed juniper (Juniperus communis L.) oil
55. Cold‐pressed Japanese quince (Chaenomeles japonica (Thunb.) Lindl. ex Spach) seed oil
56. Cold‐pressed mustard oil
57. Cold‐pressed virgin olive oil
58. Cold pressed Buriti (Mauritia Flexuosa L.) oil
59. Cold-pressed soybean oil
60. Cold pressed Macadamia oil
61. Cold pressed wheat germ oil
62. Cold‐pressed pomegranate oil
63. Cold pressed Cucumis melo L. seed oil
64. Cold pressed Citrullus lanatus seed oil
65. Cold-pressed oils from genus Prunus
66. Cold‐pressed Eucommia ulmoides Oliver
67. Cold pressed oils from Capsicum genus
68. Cold pressed ginger (Zingiber ofcinale) oil
69. Cold pressed rosemary (Rosmarinus ofcinalis) oil
70. Cold pressed cumin (Cuminum cyminum L.) oil
71. Cold pressed faveleira (Cnidoscolus quercifolius) seed oil
72. The potential applications of cold pressed green coffee oil in cosmetic field.
73. Cold pressed yuzu (Citrus junos Sieb. ex Tanaka) oil
74. Cold-pressed Thyme (Thymus vulgaris) oil
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181881
About the Editor
Mohamed Fawzy Ramadan
Prof. Dr. Mohamed F. Ramadan is currently working as a Professor of Biochemistry at Zagazig University (Egypt), he obtained his Ph.D. in Food Chemistry from Berlin University of Technology (Germany, 2004). As a post-doctoral researcher, Prof. Ramadan continued his research in ranked universities in different countries such as University of Helsinki (Finland), Max-Rubner Institute (Germany), Berlin University of Technology (Germany), and University of Maryland (USA). In 2010, he was invited to be visiting Professor (100% research) at King Saud University in Saudi Arabia. In 2012, he was invited to be visiting Professor (100% teaching) in School of Biomedicine, Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok (Russia). Prof. Ramadan published more than 180 papers, reviews in international peer-reviewed journals with high impact factor as well as several books and since 2003 acts as a reviewer and editor in many highly-cited international journals. He received Abdul Hamid Shoman Prize for Young Arab Researcher in Agricultural Sciences (2006), Egyptian State Prize for Encouragement in Agricultural Sciences (2009), European Young Lipid Scientist Award (2009), AU-TWAS Young Scientist National Awards (Egypt) in Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation (2013), and Atta-ur- Rahman Prize in Chemistry (2014).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biochemistry, Zagazig University, Egypt