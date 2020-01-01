Cold Fusion
1st Edition
Advances in Condensed Matter Nuclear Science
Description
Cold Fusion: Advances in Condensed Matter Nuclear Science provides a concise description of the existing technological approaches in cold fusion and low energy nuclear reaction engineering. The book explores the chemistry, physics, materials, and various processes involved in cold fusion, and provides a critical analysis of obtained theoretical and experimental results. The book has a high level of international appeal, with editors from Germany, France, and Russia, and an international pool of chapter authors from academia and industry. This concise reference is an indispensable resource for researchers in academia and industry connected with combustion processes and synthesis.
Key Features
- Systematizes the rapidly growing amount of information in cold fusion or low energy nuclear reaction technologies
- Defines the scientific fundamentals for understanding of cold fusion engineering
- Provides an overview of the history of the development of cold fusion engineering
- Features contributions from an international pool of chapter authors
Readership
PhD students and researchers in academia and industry in physical and materials chemistry, and chemical and nuclear physics working on combustion processes
Table of Contents
1. Equilibrium LENR systems and elements transmutation
2. Recent non-equilibrium LENR systems
3. Theoretical works
4. Fundamental problems
5. Conclusive remarks and future of LENR engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159446
About the Editor
Jean-Paul Biberian
Jean-Paul Biberian has authored more than 80 research papers in the field of surface science and low energy nuclear reactions (LENR). He is the editor-in-chief of the peer reviewed journal devoted to LENR, the Journal of Condensed Matter Nuclear Science. Dr. Biberian received the Preparata medal in 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physics, University of Aix-Marseille – Marseille, France