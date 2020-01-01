Cold Fusion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128159446

Cold Fusion

1st Edition

Advances in Condensed Matter Nuclear Science

Editors: Jean-Paul Biberian
Paperback ISBN: 9780128159446
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 312
Description

Cold Fusion: Advances in Condensed Matter Nuclear Science provides a concise description of the existing technological approaches in cold fusion and low energy nuclear reaction engineering. The book explores the chemistry, physics, materials, and various processes involved in cold fusion, and provides a critical analysis of obtained theoretical and experimental results. The book has a high level of international appeal, with editors from Germany, France, and Russia, and an international pool of chapter authors from academia and industry. This concise reference is an indispensable resource for researchers in academia and industry connected with combustion processes and synthesis.

Key Features

  • Systematizes the rapidly growing amount of information in cold fusion or low energy nuclear reaction technologies
  • Defines the scientific fundamentals for understanding of cold fusion engineering
  • Provides an overview of the history of the development of cold fusion engineering
  • Features contributions from an international pool of chapter authors

Readership

PhD students and researchers in academia and industry in physical and materials chemistry, and chemical and nuclear physics working on combustion processes

Table of Contents

1. Equilibrium LENR systems and elements transmutation
2. Recent non-equilibrium LENR systems
3. Theoretical works
4. Fundamental problems
5. Conclusive remarks and future of LENR engineering

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128159446

About the Editor

Jean-Paul Biberian

Jean-Paul Biberian has authored more than 80 research papers in the field of surface science and low energy nuclear reactions (LENR). He is the editor-in-chief of the peer reviewed journal devoted to LENR, the Journal of Condensed Matter Nuclear Science. Dr. Biberian received the Preparata medal in 2016.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Physics, University of Aix-Marseille – Marseille, France

