Coke: Quality and Production describes the scientific and technical basis of coke manufacture and provides a detailed account of the physical and chemical mechanisms occurring in coke oven chambers. Emphasis is on the influences of coal quality and production parameters. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with an introduction to technical characteristics displayed by coals or cokes, followed by a discussion on the chemical, physicochemical, and mechanical phenomena that occur during carbonization. The following chapters focus on carbonization in a coke oven chamber and its relationship to coke quality; the criteria used to evaluate coke quality; and industrial and semi-industrial tests carried out at the Marienau Station in France. The formulation of coke oven blends is also considered, along with the production factors that affect the quality of coke; factors that affect the production capacity of a coke oven battery; and heat balances on industrial coking plants. The final chapter looks at the industrial applications of blast-furnace coke and foundry coke. This monograph is intended primarily for technical personnel at coking plants and will also be of interest to consumers concerned with the working properties of coke.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Coal in General

1.1 Fundamental Properties

1.2 Characterization and Classification of Coals for Cokemaking

2 Fundamentals of Carbonization

2.1 Chemical Aspects of Carbonization at Low Temperature

2.2 The Plastic State of Coals and Its Consequences

2.3 Resolidification and Formation of Texture

2.4 Carbonization Beyond 500°C. Fundamental Properties of Coke

2.5 Some Numerical Data on Coals and their Carbonization

3 Phenomena of Carbonization in a Coke Oven Chamber. Theory of Relationship to Coke Quality

3.1 Heat Transmission within the Chamber

3.2 Formation of Semicoke

3.3 Fissuring

3.4 Cracking of Volatile Matter

3.5 Formation of Sponge Coke

3.6 Relation between Mechanical Properties of Coke and Coking Parameters

4 Coke Quality Criteria

4.1 Chemical Properties of Coke

4.2 Coke Reactivity

4.3 Mechanical Properties of Blast Furnace Coke

4.4 Foundry Coke

4.5 Coke for Electric Furnaces

4.6 Evaluation of Coke Quality by Microscopic Examination

5 Conditions of the Industrial and Semi-industrial Tests Mentioned in this Book

5.1 The Battery of Ovens

5.2 The 400 kg Ovens

6 Formulation of Coke Oven Blends

6.1 Blends of Fusible Coals

6.2 Addition of Infusible Constituents

7 Production Factors

7.1 Density and Moisture Content of the Charge

7.2 Preheated Charges

7.3 Coal Particle Size

7.4 Flue Temperature

7.5 Width of the Oven Chamber

7.6 Deterioration of Coals during Stocking

8 Wall Pressure in Coke Oven Chambers

8.1 Outline of the Main Studies on Coking Pressure

8.2 The Movable-wall Oven at the Centre de Pyrolyse de Marienau

8.3 Measurements Relating to Coking Pressure Phenomena

8.4 Analysis of the Coking Pressure Phenomenon

8.5 Influence of Carbonizing Conditions on Coking Pressure

8.6 Influence of Nature of Charge

8.7 Threshold of Danger in an Industrial Oven

8.8 Methods of Reducing Coking Pressure

8.9 Lateral Shrinkage during Carbonization

9 Production Capacity Factors

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Charge Density

9.3 Oven Chamber Width

9.4 Flue Temperature

9.5 Moisture Content of the Blend

9.6 Preheating of the Blend

9.7 Coal Type

9.8 Summary

10 Heat Balances

10.1 The Elements of the Balance - Definitions and Notation

10.2 Establishment of Heat Balances

10.3 Experimental Results

10.4 Possible Ways of Reducing the Heat Consumption

11 Yields of Coke and by-Products

11.1 Tests with the Jenkner Retort

11.2 Tests in an Industrial Oven

11.3 Utilization of the Results

12 Industrial Applications

12.1 The Conventional Process

12.2 Stamping

12.3 Dry Charging

12.4 Preheated Charging

12.5 Special Methods of Size Preparation

12.6 Formed Coal

References

Subject Index