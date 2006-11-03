Coherent Synchronized Oxidation Reactions by Hydrogen Peroxide
1st Edition
Description
Describes the relations between reactions in chemical and biochemical systems with special emphasis to high selective oxidation reactions by hydrogen peroxide.
Outlines possible ways for the application of these reactions in an industrial scale.
Key Features
- Looking at new approaches to the synthesis and research of catalytic organic reactions by hydrogen peroxide
- Discussing the important developments in the area of biomimetic catalysis
- Covering biomimetic sensors, the new generation of analytical devices and their applications
Readership
For scientists, technicians, and students specialising in organic, physical and applied chemistry, biochemistry and environmental research
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Historical Aspect of the Concept of Chemical Conjugation
Chapter 2. The Theory of Interaction between Synchronous Reactions: Chemical Interference Logics
Chapter 3. Conjugated Chemical Reaction Morphology and Membrane Catalysis in Mitochondrial Proton Transfer
Chapter 4. Conjugated Reactions of Oxidation with Hydrogen Peroxide in the Gas Phase
Chapter 5. Kinetics and the Mechanism of Synchronous (Interfering) Reactions of Hydrogen Peroxide Dissociation and Oxidation of Substrates in the Gas Phase
Chapter 6. The Phenomena of Interference in Chemical and Biochemical Redox Reactions with Hydrogen Peroxide
Chapter 7. New Approaches to Simulation of Enzymatic Reactions: Mimetic Catalysis
Chapter 8. Enzymatic Biosensors and their Biomimetic Analogues – Advanced Analytical Appliances
Chapter 9. General Issues of Selectivity and Flexibility of Chemical Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 3rd November 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466842
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528513
About the Author
Tofik M. Nagiev
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Center of Azerbaijani, Academy of Sciences, Baku, Azerbaijan