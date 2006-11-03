Coherent Synchronized Oxidation Reactions by Hydrogen Peroxide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528513, 9780080466842

Coherent Synchronized Oxidation Reactions by Hydrogen Peroxide

1st Edition

Authors: Tofik M. Nagiev
eBook ISBN: 9780080466842
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528513
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 3rd November 2006
Page Count: 340
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
26800.00
22780.00
328.18
278.95
320.00
272.00
195.00
165.75
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
275.00
233.75
305.00
259.25
230.00
195.50
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Describes the relations between reactions in chemical and biochemical systems with special emphasis to high selective oxidation reactions by hydrogen peroxide.

Outlines possible ways for the application of these reactions in an industrial scale.

Key Features

  • Looking at new approaches to the synthesis and research of catalytic organic reactions by hydrogen peroxide
  • Discussing the important developments in the area of biomimetic catalysis
  • Covering biomimetic sensors, the new generation of analytical devices and their applications

Readership

For scientists, technicians, and students specialising in organic, physical and applied chemistry, biochemistry and environmental research

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Historical Aspect of the Concept of Chemical Conjugation

Chapter 2. The Theory of Interaction between Synchronous Reactions: Chemical Interference Logics

Chapter 3. Conjugated Chemical Reaction Morphology and Membrane Catalysis in Mitochondrial Proton Transfer

Chapter 4. Conjugated Reactions of Oxidation with Hydrogen Peroxide in the Gas Phase

Chapter 5. Kinetics and the Mechanism of Synchronous (Interfering) Reactions of Hydrogen Peroxide Dissociation and Oxidation of Substrates in the Gas Phase

Chapter 6. The Phenomena of Interference in Chemical and Biochemical Redox Reactions with Hydrogen Peroxide

Chapter 7. New Approaches to Simulation of Enzymatic Reactions: Mimetic Catalysis

Chapter 8. Enzymatic Biosensors and their Biomimetic Analogues – Advanced Analytical Appliances

Chapter 9. General Issues of Selectivity and Flexibility of Chemical Systems

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080466842
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444528513

About the Author

Tofik M. Nagiev

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Center of Azerbaijani, Academy of Sciences, Baku, Azerbaijan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.