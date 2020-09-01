Cohen's Pathways of the Pulp - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323673037, 9780323673068

Cohen's Pathways of the Pulp

12th Edition

Authors: Louis Berman Kenneth Hargreaves
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323673037
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323749671
eBook ISBN: 9780323673068
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 928
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
928
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323673037
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323749671
eBook ISBN:
9780323673068

About the Author

Louis Berman

Clinical Associate Professor Department of Endodontics School of Dentistry University of Maryland Baltimore, MD Faculty, Albert Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, PA Private Practice, Annapolis Endodontics Annapolis, MD Diplomate, American Board of Endodontics

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor Department of Endodontics School of Dentistry University of Maryland Baltimore, MD Faculty, Albert Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, PA Private Practice, Annapolis Endodontics Annapolis, MD Diplomate, American Board of Endodontics

Kenneth Hargreaves

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair Department of Endodontics Professor Departments of Pharmacology, Physiology (Graduate School) and Surgery (Medical School) President's Council Endowed Chair in Research University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio San Antonio, TX Diplomate, American Board of Endodontics

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.