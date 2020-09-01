Cohen's Pathways of the Pulp Expert Consult
12th Edition
Description
Stay up on the latest research and techniques in endodontics with Cohen’s Pathways of the Pulp, 12th Edition. Written by a team of internationally renowned experts and trusted for more than 40 years, this definitive guide covers the science, theory, and practice of endodontics. Full color illustrations and detailed radiographs guide readers through each step of endodontic care — from diagnosis and treatment planning to proven techniques for managing pulpal and periapical diseases. This new twelfth edition also boasts the very latest evidence-based research and techniques, reorganized and condensed chapters, plus other features designed to help you locate important information quickly and easily. Complete with access to Expert Consult, it’s everything you need to stay ahead in the field of endodontics.
Key Features
- Extensive illustration collection includes over 2,000 full-color photos, line art, and radiographs to clearly demonstrate core concepts and reinforce the essential principles and techniques of endodontics.
- Video clips and case studies demonstrate key procedures such as palpation of the masseter muscle, introsseous anesthesia with the X-tip system, dentin hypersensitivity, and more.
- Diverse and respected contributor pool includes experts from many national- and international-based dental education programs.
Table of Contents
Section I: Clinical Endodontics
Introduction
1. Diagnosis
2. Radiographic Interpretation
3. Lesions that Mimic Endodontic Pathosis
4. Diagnosis of the Nonodontogenic Toothache
5. Case Assessment and Treatment Planning
6. Pain Control
7. Tooth Morphology and Pulpal Access Cavities
8. Cleaning and Shaping of the Root Canal System
9. Obturation of the Cleaned and Shaped Root Canal System
10. Non-Surgical Retreatment
11. Periradicular Surgery
12. Regenerative Endodontics
13. Evaluation of Outcomes
Section II: Biological Basis of Endodontics
14. Structure and Function of the Dental-Pulp Complex
15. Pulp Reactions to Caries and Dental Procedures
16. Microbiology of Endodontic Infections
17. Pathobiology of Apical Periodontitis
18. Root Resorption
Section III: Endodontics in Clinical Practice
19. Management of Endodontic Emergencies
20. Management of Iatrogenic Events
21. The Role of Endodontics After Dental Traumatic Injuries
22. Chronic Cracks and Fractures
23. Restoration of the Endodontically Treated Tooth
24. Vital Pump Therapy
25. Endodontic and Periodontal Interrelationships
26. Bleaching Procedures
27. Endodontic Records and Legal Responsibilities
28. Key Principals of Endodontic Practice Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323749671
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323673037
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323673068
About the Author
Louis Berman
Clinical Associate Professor Department of Endodontics School of Dentistry University of Maryland Baltimore, MD Faculty, Albert Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, PA Private Practice, Annapolis Endodontics Annapolis, MD Diplomate, American Board of Endodontics
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor Department of Endodontics School of Dentistry University of Maryland Baltimore, MD Faculty, Albert Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, PA Private Practice, Annapolis Endodontics Annapolis, MD Diplomate, American Board of Endodontics
Kenneth Hargreaves
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Department of Endodontics Professor Departments of Pharmacology, Physiology (Graduate School) and Surgery (Medical School) President's Council Endowed Chair in Research University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio San Antonio, TX Diplomate, American Board of Endodontics