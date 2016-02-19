Cognitive Views of Human Motivation
1st Edition
Description
Cognitive Views of Human Motivation contains papers that were first presented during a symposium at the annual convention of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), held in San Francisco in February 1974. The book has five chapters and opens with a discussion of historical trends in cognition and motivation. This is followed by separate chapters on cognitive and coping processes in emotion, cognitive appraisals and transformations in self-control, an attributional model of achievement motivation, and cognitive control of action. The audiences for this book are psychologists and advanced undergraduate and graduate students interested in the areas of clinical, cognitive, motivation, and personality psychology. The book can serve as a main source of readings in courses on cognitive or motivational psychology and as a supplementary source for courses in clinical and personality psychology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Cognition and Motivation: Some Historical Trends
Cognitive and Coping Processes in Emotion
Cognitive Appraisals and Transformations in Self-Control
An Attributional Interpretation of Expectancy-Value Theory
Cognitive Control of Action
Discussion
Comments on the Discussion
Comments on the Discussion
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 118
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th December 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270166