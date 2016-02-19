Cognitive Views of Human Motivation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127419503, 9781483270166

Cognitive Views of Human Motivation

1st Edition

Editors: Bernard Weiner
Published Date: 28th December 1974
Description

Cognitive Views of Human Motivation contains papers that were first presented during a symposium at the annual convention of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), held in San Francisco in February 1974. The book has five chapters and opens with a discussion of historical trends in cognition and motivation. This is followed by separate chapters on cognitive and coping processes in emotion, cognitive appraisals and transformations in self-control, an attributional model of achievement motivation, and cognitive control of action. The audiences for this book are psychologists and advanced undergraduate and graduate students interested in the areas of clinical, cognitive, motivation, and personality psychology. The book can serve as a main source of readings in courses on cognitive or motivational psychology and as a supplementary source for courses in clinical and personality psychology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Cognition and Motivation: Some Historical Trends

Cognitive and Coping Processes in Emotion

Cognitive Appraisals and Transformations in Self-Control

An Attributional Interpretation of Expectancy-Value Theory

Cognitive Control of Action

Discussion

Comments on the Discussion

Author Index

Subject Index


