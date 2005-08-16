Cognitive Systems - Information Processing Meets Brain Science
1st Edition
Cognitive Systems - Information Processing Meets Brain Science presents an overview of the exciting, truly multidisciplinary research by neuroscientists and systems engineers in the emerging field of cognitive systems, providing a cross-disciplinary examination of this cutting-edge area of scientific research. This is a great example of where research in very different disciplines touches to create a new emerging area of research. The book illustrates some of the technical developments that could arise from our growing understanding of how living cognitive systems behave, and the ability to use that knowledge in the design of artificial systems. This unique book is of considerable interest to researchers and students in information science, neuroscience, psychology, engineering and adjacent fields.
- Represents a remarkable collection of relevant experts from both the life sciences and computer science
- Includes state-of-the-art reviews of topics in cognitive systems from both a life sciences and a computer science perspective
- Discusses the impact of this research on our lives in the near future
Neuroscientists, psychologists, and engineers.
Section 1: HOW TO DESIGN A COGNITIVE SYSTEM Introduction: How to Design a Cognitive System; Self-Organisation in the Nervous System; Large–Scale, Small-Scale Systems; Section 2: COGNITIVE SYSTEMS IN TOUCH WITH THE WORLD Introduction: Cognitive Systems in Touch with the World; Representation; Sensory Processing; Speech and Language; Section 3: COGNITIVE SYSTEMS IN ACTION Introduction: Cognitive Systems Need to Plan, to Interact with Others and to Act; Action; Social Cognition; Interaction, Planning & Motivation; Section 4: MEMORY Introduction: Cognitive Systems Remember Experience; Learning and Memory; Memory, Reasoning and Learning; Section 5: SCIENCE APPLIED Advanced Neuroscience Technologies; Applications and Impact
310
- 310
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
16th August 2005
- 16th August 2005
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780080458267
- 9780080458267
9780120885664
- 9780120885664
Richard Morris
Division of Neuroscience, University of Edinburgh, U.K.
Lionel Tarassenko
Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Oxford University, UK
Michael Kenward
Kenward Words, Ltd., West Sussex, U.K.
"Any neurosurgeon interested in how the brain functions or in computer science will find this an interesting book." --NEUROSURGERY QUATERLY (2006)
"...an interesting collection of very readable reviews of some of the most fascinating areas in cognitive and computer science." --BIOTECHNOLOGY FOCUS (February 2006)