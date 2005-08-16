Cognitive Systems - Information Processing Meets Brain Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120885664, 9780080458267

Cognitive Systems - Information Processing Meets Brain Science

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Morris Lionel Tarassenko Michael Kenward
eBook ISBN: 9780080458267
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120885664
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th August 2005
Page Count: 310
Description

Cognitive Systems - Information Processing Meets Brain Science presents an overview of the exciting, truly multidisciplinary research by neuroscientists and systems engineers in the emerging field of cognitive systems, providing a cross-disciplinary examination of this cutting-edge area of scientific research. This is a great example of where research in very different disciplines touches to create a new emerging area of research. The book illustrates some of the technical developments that could arise from our growing understanding of how living cognitive systems behave, and the ability to use that knowledge in the design of artificial systems. This unique book is of considerable interest to researchers and students in information science, neuroscience, psychology, engineering and adjacent fields.

Key Features

  • Represents a remarkable collection of relevant experts from both the life sciences and computer science
  • Includes state-of-the-art reviews of topics in cognitive systems from both a life sciences and a computer science perspective
  • Discusses the impact of this research on our lives in the near future

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, and engineers.

Table of Contents

Section 1: HOW TO DESIGN A COGNITIVE SYSTEM Introduction: How to Design a Cognitive System; Self-Organisation in the Nervous System; Large–Scale, Small-Scale Systems; Section 2: COGNITIVE SYSTEMS IN TOUCH WITH THE WORLD Introduction: Cognitive Systems in Touch with the World; Representation; Sensory Processing; Speech and Language; Section 3: COGNITIVE SYSTEMS IN ACTION Introduction: Cognitive Systems Need to Plan, to Interact with Others and to Act; Action; Social Cognition; Interaction, Planning & Motivation; Section 4: MEMORY Introduction: Cognitive Systems Remember Experience; Learning and Memory; Memory, Reasoning and Learning; Section 5: SCIENCE APPLIED Advanced Neuroscience Technologies; Applications and Impact

About the Author

Richard Morris

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Neuroscience, University of Edinburgh, U.K.

Lionel Tarassenko

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Oxford University, UK

Michael Kenward

Affiliations and Expertise

Kenward Words, Ltd., West Sussex, U.K.

Reviews

"Any neurosurgeon interested in how the brain functions or in computer science will find this an interesting book." --NEUROSURGERY QUATERLY (2006)

"...an interesting collection of very readable reviews of some of the most fascinating areas in cognitive and computer science." --BIOTECHNOLOGY FOCUS (February 2006)

Ratings and Reviews

