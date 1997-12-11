Cognitive Science Perspectives on Personality and Emotion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444824509, 9780080529301

Cognitive Science Perspectives on Personality and Emotion, Volume 124

1st Edition

Editors: G. Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780080529301
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444824509
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th December 1997
Page Count: 555
Table of Contents

Part headings and selected chapters: Part I. Frameworks for Cognitive Science. An Introduction to the Cognitive Science of Personality and Emotion (G. Matthews). Conation, Affect, and Cognition in Personality (J.D. Mayer et al.). Part II: Perspectives from Emotion Research. Affective Influence in Perception: Some Implications of the Amplification Model (Shinobu Kitayama). Modeling Individual Differences in Negative Information Processing Biases (G.J. Siegle, R.E. Ingram). Emotion and Reason: The Proximate Effects and Ultimate Functions of Emotions (T. Ketelaar, G.L. Clore). Part III: Perspectives from Personality Trait Research. Motivational and Attentional Components of Personality (D. Derryberry, M.A. Reed). Investigating Cognitive Processes in Schizotypal Personality and Schizophrenia (A. Beech, L. Williams). Subject Index.

Description

This book aims to highlight the vigour, diversity and insight of the various cognitive science perspectives on personality and emotion. It aims also to emphasise the rigorous scientific basis for research to be found in the integration of experimental psychology with neuroscience, connectionism and the new evolutionary psychology. The contributors to this book provide a wide-ranging survey of leading-edge research topics. It is divided into three parts, on general frameworks for cognitive science, on perspectives from emotion research, and on perspectives from studies of personality traits.

Readership

For psychologists, cognitive scientists and social scientists.

