Cognitive Radio Technology
1st Edition
Description
Cognitive radio technology is a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to transmit information to and from fixed, mobile, other wireless communication devices. Cognitive radio builds upon software-defined radio technology. A cognitive radio system is 'aware' of its operating environment and automatically adjusts itself to maintain desired communications—it’s like having a trained operator ‘inside’ the radio making constant adjustments for maximum performance. Operating frequency, power output, antenna orientation/beamwidth, modulation, and transmitter bandwidth are just a few of the operating parameters that can automatically be adjusted “on the fly” in a cognitive radio system.
Fette has constructed a cutting-edge volume that hits all of the important issues including research, management, and support. Cognitive techniques will be discussed such as position and network awareness, infrastructure and physical and link layer concerns. Though still a nascent technology, cognitive radio is being pushed by the US military and for mission-critical civilian communications (such as emergency and public safety services).
Key Features
The first book on a revolutionary technology that will be critical to military, emergency, and public safety communications A multi-contributed volume written by the leaders in this exciting new area *Describes the location-determination capabilities of cognitive radio (the precise location of all units in a cognitive radio network can be determined in real time)
Readership
RF/Wireless designers and engineers; engineering management; Communications researchers; electronics engineering students
Table of Contents
Foreword Preface Chapter 1: History and Background of Cognitive Radio Technology Chapter 2: Communications Policy and Spectrum Management Chapter 3: The Software Defined Radio as a Platform for Cognitive Radio Chapter 4: The Cognitive Radio - The Technologies Required Chapter 5: Spectrum Awareness Chapter 6: Cognitive Policy Engines Chapter 7: Cognitive Techniques - Physical and Link Layer Chapter 8: Cognitive Techniques - Position Awareness Chapter 9: Cognitive Techniques - Network Awareness Chapter 10: Cognitive Services for the User Chapter 11: Network Support - The Radio Environment Map Chapter 12: Cognitive Research: Knowledge Representation and Learning Chapter 13: Roles of Ontologies in Cognitive Radios Chapter 14: Cognitive Radio Architecture Chapter 15: Cognitive Radio Performance Analysis Chapter 16: The Really Hard Problems Glossary Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2006
- Published:
- 8th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463735
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750679527
About the Editor
Bruce Fette
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist, General Dynamics, Scottsdale, AZ, USA