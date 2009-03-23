Cognitive Radio Technology
2nd Edition
Description
This book gives a thorough knowledge of cognitive radio concepts, principles, standards, spectrum policy issues and product implementation details. In addition to 16 chapters covering all the basics of cognitive radio, this new edition has eight brand-new chapters covering cognitive radio in multiple antenna systems, policy language and policy engine, spectrum sensing, rendezvous techniques, spectrum consumption models, protocols for adaptation, cognitive networking, and information on the latest standards, making it an indispensable resource for the RF and wireless engineer.
The new edition of this cutting edge reference, which gives a thorough knowledge of principles, implementation details, standards, policy issues in one volume, enables the RF and wireless engineer to master and apply today’s cognitive radio technologies.
Bruce Fette, PhD, is Chief Scientist in the Communications Networking Division of General Dynamics C4 Systems in Scottsdale, AZ. He worked with the Software Defined Radio (SDR) Forum from its inception, currently performing the role of Technical Chair, and is a panelist for the IEEE Conference on Acoustics Speech and Signal Processing Industrial Technology Track. He currently heads the General Dynamics Signal Processing Center of Excellence in the Communication Networks Division. Dr. Fette has 36 patents and has been awarded the "Distinguished Innovator Award".
Key Features
- Foreword and a chapter contribution by Joe Mitola, the creator of the field
- Discussion of cognitive aids to the user, spectrum owner, network operator
- Explanation of capabilities such as time – position awareness, speech and language awareness, multi-objective radio and network optimization, and supporting database infrastructure
- Detailed information on product implementation to aid product developers
- Thorough descriptions of each cognitive radio component technology provided by leaders of their respective fields, and the latest in high performance analysis – implementation techniques
- Explanations of the complex architecture and terminology of the current standards activities
- Discussions of market opportunities created by cognitive radio technology
Readership
Wireless engineers and researchers; RF and wireless designers and product developers
Table of Contents
History and Background; Communication Policy and Spectrum Management; The software Defined Radio as a Platform for Cognitive Radio; The Technologies Required; Spectrum Awareness; Cognitive Policy Engines; Physical and Link Layer; Position Awareness; Three Types of Network Awareness; Cognitive Services; Radio Environment Map; Knowledge Representation and Learning; Role of Ontology; Cognitive Radio Architecture; Cognitive Radio Performance Analysis; Multiple-Antenna Systems; Policy Language and Policy Engine; Spectrum Sensing Based on Spectral Correlation; Rendezvous; Spectrum Consumption Models; Protocols for Adaptation; Cognitive Networking; Role of IEEE Standardization; The Really Hard Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 23rd March 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923161
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123745354
About the Editor
Bruce Fette
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Scientist, General Dynamics, Scottsdale, AZ, USA