Cognitive Radio Communications and Networks
1st Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
Cognitive Radio Communications and Networks gives comprehensive and balanced coverage of the principles of cognitive radio communications, cognitive networks, and details of their implementation, including the latest developments in the standards and spectrum policy. Case studies, end-of-chapter questions, and descriptions of various platforms and test beds, together with sample code, give hands-on knowledge of how cognitive radio systems can be implemented in practice. Extensive treatment is given to several standards, including IEEE 802.22 for TV White Spaces and IEEE SCC41
Written by leading people in the field, both at universities and major industrial research laboratories, this tutorial text gives communications engineers, R&D engineers, researchers, undergraduate and post graduate students a complete reference on the application of wireless communications and network theory for the design and implementation of cognitive radio systems and networks
- Each chapter is written by internationally renowned experts, giving complete and balanced treatment of the fundamentals of both cognitive radio communications and cognitive networks, together with implementation details
- Extensive treatment of the latest standards and spectrum policy developments enables the development of compliant cognitive systems
- Strong practical orientation – through case studies and descriptions of cognitive radio platforms and testbeds – shows how real world cognitive radio systems and network architectures have been built
Alexander M. Wyglinski is an Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), Director of the WPI Limerick Project Center, and Director of the Wireless Innovation Laboratory (WI Lab)
Key Features
Readership
Communications and signal processing engineers; computer engineers; graduates on wireless communications masters programs
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 When radio meets software
Alexander M. Wyglinski, Maziar Nekovee, and Y. Thomas Hou
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Software-Defined Radio
1.3 Cognitive Radio
1.4 Key Applications
1.5 Book Organization
Theme 1 Cognitive radio communication techniques and algorithms
CHAPTER 2 Radio frequency spectrum and regulation
Dennis Roberson and William Webb
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Spectrum: Nature’s Communication Highway
2.3 Regulatory History and Successes
2.4 Emerging Regulatory Challenges and Actions
2.5 Regulatory Issues of Cognitive Access
2.6 Spectrum Measurements and Usage
2.7 Applications for Spectrum Occupancy Data
2.8 Chapter Summary and Further Readings
2.9 Problems
CHAPTER 3 Digital communication fundamentals for cognitive radio
Si Chen and Alexander M. Wyglinski
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Data Transmission
3.3 Digital Modulation Techniques
3.4 Probability of Bit Error
3.5 Multicarrier Modulation
3.6 Multicarrier Equalization Techniques
3.7 Intersymbol Interference
3.8 Pulse Shaping
3.9 Chapter Summary and Further Readings
3.10 Problems
CHAPTER 4 Spectrum sensing and identification
Qing Zhao and Ananthram Swami
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Primary Signal Detection
4.3 From Detecting Primary Signals to Detecting Spectrum Opportunities
4.4 Fundamental Trade-offs: Performance versus Constraint
4.5 Fundamental Trade-offs: Sensing Accuracy versus Sensing Overhead
4.6 Chapter Summary and Further Readings
4.7 Problems
CHAPTER 5 Spectrum access and sharing
Alireza Attar, Oliver Holland, and Hamid Aghvami
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Unlicensed Spectrum Sharing
5.3 Licensed Spectrum Sharing
5.4 Secondary Spectrum Access
5.5 Non-Real-Time SSA
5.6 Real-Time SSA
5.7 Chapter Summary
5.8 Problems
CHAPTER 6 Agile transmission techniques
Srikanth Pagadarai, Rakesh Rajbanshi, Gary J. Minden, and Alexander M. Wyglinski
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wireless Transmission for Dynamic Spectrum Access
6.3 Noncontiguous Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing
6.4 NC-OFDM-Based Cognitive Radio: Challenges and Solutions
6.5 Chapter Summary and Further Readings
6.6 Problems
CHAPTER 7 Reconfiguration, adaptation, and optimization
Timothy R. Newman, Joseph B. Evans, and Alexander M. Wyglinski
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Adaptation Engine
7.3 Operating Parameters
7.4 Parameter Relationships
7.5 Cognitive Adaptation Engines
7.6 Chapter Summary
7.7 Problems
Theme 2 Cognitive radio network theory
CHAPTER 8 Fundamentals of communication networks
Shiwen Mao
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Architecture and Building Blocks
8.3 New Challenges in Wireless Networks
8.4 Mobility Modeling
8.5 Power Control and Multiuser Diversity
8.6 Multiple Access Schemes
8.7 Routing, Energy Efficiency, and Network Lifetime
8.8 Congestion Control in Wireless Networks
8.9 Cross-Layer Design and Optimization
8.10 Chapter Summary
8.11 Problems
CHAPTER 9 Cognitive radio network architectures
Petri Mähönen and Janne Riihijärvi
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cognitive Radio Network Architectures
9.3 Topology-Aware CRN Architectures
9.4 Publish-Subscribe CRN Architecture
9.5 Chapter Summary
9.6 Problems
CHAPTER 10 User cooperative communications
Elsheikh Elsheikh, Kai-Kit Wong, Yangyang Zhang, and Tiejun Cui
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Relay Channels
10.3 User Cooperation in Wireless Networks
10.4 Multihop Relay Channel
10.5 Chapter Summary and Further Readings
10.6 Problems
CHAPTER 11 Information theoretical limits on cognitive radio networks
Natasha Devroye
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Information Theoretic Basics
11.3 Interference-Avoiding Behavior: Spectrum Interweave
11.4 Interference-Controlled Behavior: Spectrum Underlay
11.5 Interference-Mitigating Behavior: Spectrum Overlay
11.6 Chapter Summary
11.7 Problems
CHAPTER 12 Cross-layer optimization for multihop cognitive radio networks
Yi Shi and Y. Thomas Hou
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Mathematical Models at Multiple Layers
12.3 A Case Study: The Throughput Maximization Problem
12.4 Numerical Results for the Throughput Maximization Problem
12.5 Chapter Summary
12.6 Problems
Theme 3 Applications, standards, and implementations of cognitive radio
CHAPTER 13 Defining cognitive radio
Przemysław Pawełczak and Rangarao Venkatesha Prasad
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Defining CR: History, Applications, and Related Concepts
13.3 CR Terminology Standardization
13.4 Chapter Summary
13.5 Problems
CHAPTER 14 Cognitive radio for broadband wireless access in TV bands: The IEEE 802.22 standards
Carlos Cordeiro, Dave Cavalcanti, and Saishankar Nandagopalan
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Overview of IEEE 802.22 Standard
14.3 IEEE 802.22 Physical Layer
14.4 IEEE 802.22 Medium-Access Control Layer
14.5 Spectrum Sensing
14.6 Other Standardization Activities
14.7 Chapter Summary and Future Directions
14.8 Problems
CHAPTER 15 Cognitive radio network security
Jung-Min “Jerry" Park, Kaigui Bian, and Ruiliang Chen
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Primary-User Emulation Attacks
15.3 Robust Distributed Spectrum Sensing
15.4 Security Vulnerabilities in IEEE 802.22
15.5 Security Threats to the Radio Software
15.6 Problems
CHAPTER 16 Public safety and cognitive radio
Marnix Heskamp, Roel Schiphorst, and Kees Slump
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Standards for Public Safety Communication
16.3 Applications of Cognitive Radio
16.4 Chapter Summary
16.5 Problems
CHAPTER 17 Auction-based spectrum markets in cognitive radio networks
Xia Zhou, Heather Zheng, Maziar Nekovee, and Milind M. Buddhikot
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Rethinking Spectrum Auctions
17.3 On-demand Spectrum Auctions
17.4 Economically Robust Spectrum Auctions
17.5 Double Spectrum Auctions for Multiparty Trading
17.6 Chapter Summary and Further Readings
17.7 Problems
CHAPTER 18 GNU radio for cognitive radio experimentation
Michael J. Leferman, Di Pu, and Alexander M. Wyglinski
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Analog Receiver
18.3 Digital Transmitter
18.4 Digital Receiver
18.5 Cognitive Transmitter
18.6 Chapter Summary
18.7 Problems
CHAPTER 19 Cognitive radio platforms and testbeds
Danijela Cabric, David Taubenheim, Gio Cafaro, and Ronan Farrell
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Cognitive Radio Platform Based on Berkeley Emmulation Engine
19.3 Motorola 10 MHz–4 GHz CMOS-Based, Experimental Cognitive Radio Platform
19.4 The Maynooth Adaptable Radio System
19.5 Chapter Summary
19.6 Problems
CHAPTER 20 Cognitive radio evolution
Joseph Mitola III
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Cognitive Radio Architectures
20.3 Architecture Evolution and Use Case Evolution
20.4 Sensory Perception in the Evolving CRA
20.5 Quality of Information
20.6 Cognitive Radio Policy Languages
20.7 Challenges and Opportunities
20.8 Chapter Summary
Appendices: GNU radio experimentation
Appendix A: Essential Linux Commands
Appendix B: GNU Radio Installation Guide
Appendix C: Universal Software Radio Peripheral
Appendix D: GNU Radio Python Program Structure
Appendix E: Analog Receiver Code
Appendix F: Digital Transmitter Code
Appendix G: Digital Receiver Code
Appendix H: Adaptive Transmitter Code
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 24th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080879321
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747150
About the Editor
Alexander Wyglinski
Maziar Nekovee
Thomas Hou
Reviews
