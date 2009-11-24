Cognitive Radio Communications and Networks gives comprehensive and balanced coverage of the principles of cognitive radio communications, cognitive networks, and details of their implementation, including the latest developments in the standards and spectrum policy. Case studies, end-of-chapter questions, and descriptions of various platforms and test beds, together with sample code, give hands-on knowledge of how cognitive radio systems can be implemented in practice. Extensive treatment is given to several standards, including IEEE 802.22 for TV White Spaces and IEEE SCC41

Written by leading people in the field, both at universities and major industrial research laboratories, this tutorial text gives communications engineers, R&D engineers, researchers, undergraduate and post graduate students a complete reference on the application of wireless communications and network theory for the design and implementation of cognitive radio systems and networks

Each chapter is written by internationally renowned experts, giving complete and balanced treatment of the fundamentals of both cognitive radio communications and cognitive networks, together with implementation details

Extensive treatment of the latest standards and spectrum policy developments enables the development of compliant cognitive systems

Strong practical orientation – through case studies and descriptions of cognitive radio platforms and testbeds – shows how real world cognitive radio systems and network architectures have been built

Alexander M. Wyglinski is an Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), Director of the WPI Limerick Project Center, and Director of the Wireless Innovation Laboratory (WI Lab)