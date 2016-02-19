Cognitive Processing in the Right Hemisphere
1st Edition
Description
Cognitive Processing in the Right Hemisphere discusses different theories and concepts involved in the cognitive function of the right hemisphere. After a short introduction to the potential of the right hemisphere, the book goes on to further discuss the subject matter in four parts. Part I discusses cerebral lateralization, cognitive asymmetry, and human consciousness. Part II tackles the normal cognitive function of the right hemisphere, especially its emotional and linguistic functions, as well as its involvement in imagery and affect. Part III examines the effects of impairment of the right hemisphere, and Part IV discusses language rehabilitation through the right hemisphere and covers aphasia therapy and melodic intonation therapy. The text is recommended for neurologists who would like to know in-depth about the functions of the right hemisphere, its underlying processes, the effects of the damages it may incur, and rehabilitation and therapy involving it.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction: Discovering Buried Treasure—A Look at the Cognitive Potential of the Right Hemisphere
On the Notions Dominance and Capacity in Neuropsychology
Phonological Processing in the Right Hemisphere
Concluding Remarks
Part I Theoretical Issues in Right Hemisphere Neuropsychology
2 Cerebral Lateralization, Cognitive Asymmetry, and Human Consciousness
Subject Variables
Relational and Unitary Processes in Tasks
Consciousness and Theories of Cognitive Action
Conclusion: The Bases of Asymmetries
3 Rethinking the Right Hemisphere
Introduction
Constructional (Dis)ability is Equally Represented in Right and Left Hemisphere
Left Hemispatial Neglect
Behavioral Evidence for Cognitive Asymmetries
The Meaning of the Callosal Syndrome
Part II Studies of Normal Subjects
4 The Linguistic and Emotional Functions of the Normal Right Hemisphere
Language
Emotion
5 Right Hemispheric Specialization for the Expression and Appreciation of Emotion: A Focus on the Face
General Considerations
Appreciation Studies
Expression Studies
Description of Experiments
Conclusions
6 Right Hemispheric Involvement in Imagery and Affect
Lateralization of Emotional Processes
Lateralization of Imagery Processes
Right Hemispheric Mediation of Concrete or Imageable Language
Hemispheric Priming Effect
The Role of the Right Hemisphere in Imagery and Affect
7 Hemispheric EEG Asymmetries Related to Cognitive Functioning in Children
Methods
Results
Discussion
Part III Studies of Brain-Damaged Subjects
8 Selective Impairment of Semantic-Lexical Discrimination in Right-Brain-Damaged Patients
Language Disorders Associated with Right Hemisphere Damage
General Methodology
General Discussion
9 Missing the Point: The Role of the Right Hemisphere in the Processing of Complex Linguistic Materials
Tests and Predictions
Results and Discussion
Conclusions
10 Negative Evidence for Language Capacity in the Right Hemisphere: Reversed Lateralization of Cerebral Function
Handedness
Theories of Crossed Aphasia
Bilingualism and Multilingualism
Characteristics of Aphasia in Crossed Aphasia
Absence of Aphasia despite Appropriate Lesion
Case Report
Part IV Language Rehabilitation Via The Right Hemisphere
11 Heightening Visual Imagery: A New Approach to Aphasia Therapy
12 Exploiting the Right Hemisphere for Language Rehabilitation: Melodic Intonation Therapy
Melodic Intonation Therapy: The Method
Music and the Right Hemisphere
Melodic Intonation Therapy and Auditory Comprehension
Melodic Intonation Therapy and CT Scan Lesion Localization
The Right Hemisphere and Recovery from Aphasia
Conclusion
