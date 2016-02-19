Cognitive Processing in Bilinguals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444889225, 9780080867373

Cognitive Processing in Bilinguals, Volume 83

1st Edition

Editors: R.J. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780080867373
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444889225
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 23rd January 1992
Page Count: 604
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Who Are the Bilinguals? Bilingualism: Not the Exception Any More (R.J. Harris, E.M. McGhee Nelson). History of Bilingualism Research in Cognitive Psychology (C.W. Keatley). Another View of Bilingualism (F. Grosjean). The Role of Language Background in Cognitive Processing (M. Palij, D. Aaronson). Bilingual Memory. Bilingual Memory Revisited (R. Heredia, B. McLaughlin). Cognitive Psychology and Second-language Processing: The Role of Short-term Memory (G.D.A. Brown, C. Hulme). Working Memory Capacity as a Constraint on L2 Development (M. Harrington). Linguistic Relativity Revisited: The Bilingual Word-length Effect in Working Memory during Counting, Remembering Numbers, and Mental Calculation (N.C. Ellis). The Representation of Translation Equivalents in Bilingual Memory (J. Altarriba). The Influence of Semantic Cues in Learning among Bilinguals at Different Levels of Proficiency in English (J.Y. Opoku). Lexical and Conceptual Memory in Fluent and Nonfluent Bilinguals (J.F. Kroll, A. Sholl). Lexical Access and Word Recognition in Bilinguals. On the Representation and Use of Language Information in Bilinguals (J. Grainger, T. Dijkstra). Orthographic and Lexical Constraints in Bilingual Word Recognition (C. Beauvillain). Phonological Processing in Bilingual Word Recognition (E.A. Doctor, D. Klein). Lexical Processing in Bilingual or Multilingual Speakers (H.-C. Chen). Language as a Factor in the Identification of Ordinary Words and Number Words (C. Frenck-Mestre, J. Vaid). Word Recognition in Second-Language Reading (H.-F. Chitiri et al.). A Functional View of Bilingual Lexicosemantic Organization (M.C. Votaw). The Role of Syntax in Bilingual Cognitive Processing. Changes in Sentence Processing as Second-Language Proficiency Increases (J.L. McDonald, L.K. Heilenman). On-line Integration of Grammatical Information in a Second Language (K. Kilborn). Non-native Features of Near-native Speakers: On the Ultimate Attainment of Childhood L2 Learners (K. Hyltenstam). Language Transfer and Code-Switching in Bilinguals. Competition and Transfer in Second Language Learning (B. MacWhinney). An Overview of Cross-language Transfer in Bilingual Reading (A.Y. Durgunoglu, B.J. Hancin). Auditory and Visual Speech Perception in Alphabetic and Nonalphabetic Chinese-Dutch Bilinguals (B. de Gelder, J. Vroomen). A Study of Interlingual and Intralingual Stroop Effect in Three Different Scripts: Logograph, Syllabary, and Alphabet (Wei Ling Lee et al.). Code-switching and Language Dominance (A. Bentahila, E.E. Davies). Cultural Influences of a Reading Text on the Concept Formation of Second-Language Learners of Two Nigerian Ethnic Groups (M.J. Lasisi, A.S. Onyehalu). Metalinguistic Skills in Bilinguals. Language Awareness and Language Separation in the Young Bilingual Child (L.N. Arnberg, P.W. Arnberg). Selective Attention in Cognitive Processing: The Bilingual Edge (E. Bialystok). Translation Ability: A Natural Bilingual and Metalinguistic Skill (M.E. Malakoff). Metalinguistic Awareness in Second- and Third-language Learning (J. Thomas). Cerebral Lateralization in Bilinguals. Leaning to the Right: Hemispheric Involvement in Bilinguals (E. Mägiste). Differential Cerebral Lateralization of Chinese-English Bilingual Functions? (R. Hoosain). Subject Index.

Description

This collection of 33 papers represents the most current thinking and research on the study of cognitive processing in bilingual individuals. The contributors include well-known figures in the field and promising new scholars, representing four continents and work in dozens of languages. Instead of the social, political, or educational implications of bilingualism, the focus is on how bilingual people (mostly adults) think and process language.

Details

No. of pages:
604
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867373
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444889225

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

R.J. Harris Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.