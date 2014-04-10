Warren W. Tryon has published 179 titles, including 3 books, 22 chapters, and 140 articles in peer reviewed journals. He has reviewed manuscripts for 44 journals and has authored 145 papers/posters that were presented at major scientific meetings. His newest book, Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychotherapy: Network Principles for a Unified Theory, is his capstone publication and is the product of more than a quarter of a century of scholarship. He writes a semi-weekly blog that aims to provide psychotherapy integration via core and corollary explanatory principles. You can read it here: http://scitechconnect.elsevier.com/author/warren-tryon/

Upon graduation from Kent State, Dr. Tryon joined the Psychology Department faculty at Fordham University in 1970 as an Assistant Professor. He was promoted to Associate Professor in 1977 and to Full Professor in 1983. Licensed as a psychologist in New York State in 1973, he joined the National Register of Health Service Providers in Psychology in 1976, became a Diplomate in Clinical Psychology from the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP) in 1984, was promoted to Fellow of Division 12 (Clinical) of the American Psychological Association in 1994 and a fellow of the American Association of Applied and Preventive Psychology in 1996. He was Director of Clinical Psychology Training from 1997 to 2003, and presently is in the second of three years of phased retirement and will become Emeritus Professor of Psychology in May 2015 after 45 years of service to Fordham University.

His academic lineage is as follows: mentor was V. Edwin Bixenstein who studied with O. Hobart Mowrer at the University of Illinois who studied with Knight Dunlap at Johns Hopkins University who studied with Hugo Munsterberg at Harvard University who studied with Wilhelm Wundt at the University of Leipzig. Dr. Tryon mentored 85 doctoral dissertations to completion and is near to completing two more, which means that 87 additional Ph.D’s will participate in his academic lineage. This is a record number of completed dissertations at the Fordham University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and likely elsewhere.