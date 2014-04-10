Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychotherapy
1st Edition
Network Principles for a Unified Theory
Description
Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychotherapy provides a bionetwork theory unifying empirical evidence in cognitive neuroscience and psychopathology to explain how emotion, learning, and reinforcement affect personality and its extremes. The book uses the theory to explain research results in both disciplines and to predict future findings, as well as to suggest what the theory and evidence say about how we should be treating disorders for maximum effectiveness. While theoretical in nature, the book has practical applications, and takes a mathematical approach to proving its own theorems. The book is unapologetically physical in nature, describing everything we think and feel by way of physical mechanisms and reactions in the brain. This unique marrying of cognitive neuroscience and clinical psychology provides an opportunity to better understand both.
Key Features
- Unifying theory for cognitive neuroscience and clinical psychology
- Describes the brain in physical terms via mechanistic processes
- Systematically uses the theory to explain empirical evidence in both disciplines
- Theory has practical applications for psychotherapy
Ancillary material may be found at: http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780124200715 including an additional chapter and supplements
Table of Contents
- Preface
- How to Use
- Section 1. Theoretical Unification
- Part One. The Problem
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Our Explanatory Problem
- Preview
- Preliminary Issues
- Theoretical Disunification
- Need for Explanation
- Theoretical Issues
- Conclusions
- Chapter 2. Issues and Impediments to Theoretical Unification
- Previous Proposals
- Current Trends
- Impediments Against Theoretical Unification
- Reasons Against Unification
- Conclusions
- Part Two. A Proposed Solution
- Chapter 3. Core Network Principles
- Generic Connectionist Neural Network Model
- Principle 1: Unconscious Processing Via the Network Cascade
- Principle 2: Learning and Memory
- Principle 3: Transformation
- Principle 4: Activation and Reactivation
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4. Corollary Network Principles
- Principle 5: Priming
- Principle 6: Part–Whole Pattern Completion
- Principle 7: Consonance and Dissonance
- Principle 8: Dissonance Induction and Reduction
- Principle 9: Memory Superposition
- Principle 10: Prototype Formation
- Principle 11: Graceful Degradation
- Principle 12: Top-Down and Bottom-up Processing
- Network Theory
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Emotion
- Historical Overview
- Cognitive Perspective
- Subcortical Brain Centers
- More About Unconscious Emotion
- Emotion and Facial Expressions
- Circumplex Structure
- Basic Emotions
- The Circumplex Emotion Color Wheel and Solid
- Secondary and Tertiary Emotions
- Encoding Emotions in Connectionist Networks
- Emotion and Illness
- Emotion and Bird Song
- Clinical Applications
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Simulating Psychological Phenomena and Disorders
- New Tools and Methods
- Simulated Phenomena
- Psychological Disorders
- Conclusions
- Part Three. Evaluation: Criticisms & Rebuttals
- Chapter 7. Evaluation, Criticisms, and Rebuttals
- Criteria for Evaluating Theories
- Types of Supporting Evidence
- A Comparative Evaluation
- Assessing Theoretical Unification
- Criticisms and Rebuttals
- Mathematical Proof
- Theoretical Unification
- Mature Science
- Conclusions
- Section 2. Psychotherapy Integration
- Chapter 8. Psychotherapy Integration
- Psychotherapy Proliferation
- Our Training Problem
- Empirically Supported Treatment Issue
- Motives for Psychotherapy
- Need for Empirically Supported Principles (ESPs)
- Psychotherapy Integration Via Theoretical Unification
- Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Clinical Applications of Principle 1
- A Brief History of Unconscious Processing
- More About Freud3
- Unconscious-Centric Orientation
- Clinical Implications of Unconscious Processing
- Unconscious Processing in Psychological Treatments
- Symptom Substitution
- Assessing Unconscious Processing
- Insight as Psychological Mindedness
- Mirror Neuron System
- Gandhi Neuron System
- Mentalizing Neuron System
- Frontotemporal Dementia
- Oxytocin
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Clinical Applications of Principle 2
- Think Physical not Mental
- Emission and Omission Treatments
- Learning vs. Conditioning
- Conditioning as Cognition
- Psychological Behaviorism
- Learning Entails Memory Modification
- Conditioning as Empirically Supported CBT Principles
- Biofeedback
- Implications for Clinical Practice
- Theoretical Issues
- Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Clinical Implications of Network Principles 3–12
- Clinical Implications of Principle 3: Transformation
- Clinical Implications of Principle 4: Reactivation
- Clinical Implications of Principle 5: Priming
- Clinical Implications of Principle 6: Part–Whole Pattern Completion
- Clinical Implications of Principle 7: Consonance and Dissonance
- Clinical Implications of Principle 8: Dissonance Induction and Reduction
- Clinical Implications of Principle 9: Memory Superposition
- Clinical Implications of Principle 10: Prototype Formation
- Clinical Implications of Principle 11: Graceful Degradation
- Clinical Implications of Principle 12: Top-Down and Bottom-Up Processing
- Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Psychotherapy Integration
- A Brief History of Psychotherapy Integration
- Four Approaches to Psychotherapy Integration
- Unifying the Big Five Clinical Orientations
- Clinical Practice
- Conclusions
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 692
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 10th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200982
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124200715
About the Author
Warren Tryon
Warren W. Tryon has published 179 titles, including 3 books, 22 chapters, and 140 articles in peer reviewed journals. He has reviewed manuscripts for 44 journals and has authored 145 papers/posters that were presented at major scientific meetings. His newest book, Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychotherapy: Network Principles for a Unified Theory, is his capstone publication and is the product of more than a quarter of a century of scholarship. He writes a semi-weekly blog that aims to provide psychotherapy integration via core and corollary explanatory principles. You can read it here: http://scitechconnect.elsevier.com/author/warren-tryon/
He received his undergraduate degree from Ohio Northern University in 1966, and his APA approved Doctoral Program in Clinical Psychology at Kent State University in 1970. Dr. Tryon joined the Psychology Department faculty at Fordham University in 1970 as an Assistant Professor. He was promoted to Associate Professor in 1977 and to Full Professor in 1983. Presently he is in the second of three years of phased retirement and will become Emeritus Professor of Psychology in May 2015 after 45 years of service to Fordham University.
Upon graduation from Kent State, Dr. Tryon joined the Psychology Department faculty at Fordham University in 1970 as an Assistant Professor. He was promoted to Associate Professor in 1977 and to Full Professor in 1983. Licensed as a psychologist in New York State in 1973, he joined the National Register of Health Service Providers in Psychology in 1976, became a Diplomate in Clinical Psychology from the American Board of Professional Psychology (ABPP) in 1984, was promoted to Fellow of Division 12 (Clinical) of the American Psychological Association in 1994 and a fellow of the American Association of Applied and Preventive Psychology in 1996. He was Director of Clinical Psychology Training from 1997 to 2003, and presently is in the second of three years of phased retirement and will become Emeritus Professor of Psychology in May 2015 after 45 years of service to Fordham University.
His academic lineage is as follows: mentor was V. Edwin Bixenstein who studied with O. Hobart Mowrer at the University of Illinois who studied with Knight Dunlap at Johns Hopkins University who studied with Hugo Munsterberg at Harvard University who studied with Wilhelm Wundt at the University of Leipzig. Dr. Tryon mentored 85 doctoral dissertations to completion and is near to completing two more, which means that 87 additional Ph.D’s will participate in his academic lineage. This is a record number of completed dissertations at the Fordham University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and likely elsewhere.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fordham University, Bronx, NY, USA
Reviews
"...proposes to provide psychotherapy integration via theoretical integration in away that enables psychology to be practiced as a mature science”--PsycCRITIQUES, December 29, 2014
"...encourages readers to consider exploring psychotherapy from a neuroscience perspective, focusing on five clinical orientations...and does a good job integrating theory and practice. 4 Stars - Score: 95" -- Doody's.com, October 24,2014