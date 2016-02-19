Cognitive Neuropsychology
1st Edition
A Clinical Introduction
Description
This book is unique in that it gives equal weight to the psychological and neurological approaches to the study of cognitive deficits in patients with brain lesions. The result is a balanced and comprehensive analysis of cognitive skills and abilities that departs from the more usual syndrome approach favored by neurologists and the anti-localizationist perspective of cognitive psychologists.
Key Features
- Gives an introductory account of the core subject matter of cognitive neuropsychology
- Provides a comprehensive review of the major deficits of human cognitive function
- Offers the expertise of two scientists who are also practicing neuropsychologists
Readership
Graduate students in neuropsychology and clinical psychology, and students in neurology and psychiatry.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Visual Object Recognition. Face Recognition. Spatial Perception. Voluntary Actions. Language Comprehension. Word Retrieval. Sentence Processing. Speech Production. Reading. Spelling and Writing. Calculation. Short Term Memory. Autobiographical Memory. Material Specific Memory. Problem Solving. Conclusion. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 5th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571072
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124818460
About the Author
Rosaleen McCarthy
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cambridge, U.K.
Elizabeth Warrington
Affiliations and Expertise
The National Hospital for Nervous Diseases, London, U.K.
Reviews
"The text is well written, avoids jargon, and clearly assembles theoretical and anatomical considerations in a wide variety of contexts... this excellent volume will be a boon to a wide variety of neuroscientists." --JOURNAL OF NEUROLOGY, NEUROSURGERY AND PSYCHIATRY
"Cognitive Neuropsychology: A Clinical Introduction by R. McCarthy and E. Warrington is, quite simply, the clearest, most comprehensive, and up-to-date account of the discipline in print. The volume's coverage is exemplary for those areas where a substantial database exists: object and face recognition, spatial perception, voluntary action, perception, comprehension and production of language, reading and writing, arithmetic calculation, memory, and problem solving." --NATURE