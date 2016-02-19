Cognitive Neuropsychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124818460, 9780080571072

Cognitive Neuropsychology

1st Edition

A Clinical Introduction

Authors: Rosaleen McCarthy Elizabeth Warrington
eBook ISBN: 9780080571072
Paperback ISBN: 9780124818460
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 1990
Page Count: 428
Description

This book is unique in that it gives equal weight to the psychological and neurological approaches to the study of cognitive deficits in patients with brain lesions. The result is a balanced and comprehensive analysis of cognitive skills and abilities that departs from the more usual syndrome approach favored by neurologists and the anti-localizationist perspective of cognitive psychologists.

Key Features

  • Gives an introductory account of the core subject matter of cognitive neuropsychology
  • Provides a comprehensive review of the major deficits of human cognitive function
  • Offers the expertise of two scientists who are also practicing neuropsychologists

Readership

Graduate students in neuropsychology and clinical psychology, and students in neurology and psychiatry.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Visual Object Recognition. Face Recognition. Spatial Perception. Voluntary Actions. Language Comprehension. Word Retrieval. Sentence Processing. Speech Production. Reading. Spelling and Writing. Calculation. Short Term Memory. Autobiographical Memory. Material Specific Memory. Problem Solving. Conclusion. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080571072
Paperback ISBN:
9780124818460

About the Author

Rosaleen McCarthy

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cambridge, U.K.

Elizabeth Warrington

Affiliations and Expertise

The National Hospital for Nervous Diseases, London, U.K.

Reviews

"The text is well written, avoids jargon, and clearly assembles theoretical and anatomical considerations in a wide variety of contexts... this excellent volume will be a boon to a wide variety of neuroscientists." --JOURNAL OF NEUROLOGY, NEUROSURGERY AND PSYCHIATRY

"Cognitive Neuropsychology: A Clinical Introduction by R. McCarthy and E. Warrington is, quite simply, the clearest, most comprehensive, and up-to-date account of the discipline in print. The volume's coverage is exemplary for those areas where a substantial database exists: object and face recognition, spatial perception, voluntary action, perception, comprehension and production of language, reading and writing, arithmetic calculation, memory, and problem solving." --NATURE

Ratings and Reviews

