Cognitive Development in Digital Contexts
1st Edition
Description
Cognitive Development in Digital Contexts investigates the impact of screen media on key aspects of children and adolescents’ cognitive development. Highlighting how screen media impact cognitive development, the book addresses a topic often neglected amid societal concerns about pathological media use and vulnerability to media effects, such as aggression, cyber-bullying and Internet addiction. It addresses children and adolescents’ cognitive development involving their interactions with parents, early language development, imaginary play, attention, memory, and executive control, literacy and academic performance.
Key Features
- Covers the impact of digital from both theoretical and practical perspectives
- Investigates effects of digital media on attention, memory, language and executive functioning
- Examines video games, texting, and virtual reality as contexts for learning
- Explores parent-child interactions around media
- Considers the development of effective educational media
- Addresses media literacy and critical thinking about media
- Considers social policy for increasing access to high quality education media and the Internet
- Provides guidance for parents on navigating children’s technology usage
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in psychology, education, human development, communications, and media studies who study the cognitive development of children
Table of Contents
Section 1 - Young Children's Learning from Digital Media
1. Screen Media and the Youngest Viewers: Implications for Attention and Learning
Mary L. Courage
2. Early Digital Literacy: Learning to Watch, Watching to Learn
Georgene L. Troseth, Gabrielle A. Strouse, Colleen E. Russo Johnson
3. The Effects of Parent-Child Interaction and Media User on Cognitive Development in Infants, Toddlers, and Preschoolers
Tiffany A. Pempek, Alexis R. Lauricella
4. Plugging into Word Learning: The Role of Electronic Toys and Digital Media in Language Development
Rebecca A. Dore, Jennifer M. Zosh, Kathy Kirsh-Pasek, Roberta M. Golinkoff
5. Parasocial Relationshipos with Media Characters: Imaginary Companions for Young Children's Social and Cognitive Development
Sanfra L. Calvert
Section 2 - Children and Adolescents' Cognitive Skills as Enhanced Via Media
6. Young Minds on Video Games
Thomas E. Gorman, C. Shawn Green
7. Playing With Virtual Blocks: Minecraft as a Learning Environment for Practice and Research
H. Chad Lane, Sherry Yi
8. The Impact of Digital Media on Executive Planning and Performance in Children, Adolescents, and Emerging Adults
Alexander W. Fietzer, Stephanie Chin
9. Immersive Virtual Reality and the Developing Child
Jakki O. Bailey, Jeremy N. Bailenson
10. Digital Childhoods and Literacy Development: Is Textspeak a Special Case of an "Efficient Orthography"?
11. Bridging Theory and Practice: Applying Cognitive and Educational Theory to the Design of Educational Media
Shalom M. Fisch
Section 3 - Media Literacy as a Cognitive Skill
12. Understanding the Technical and Social Complexity of the Internet: A Cognitive Developmental Resource Perspective
Samantha Bordoff, Zheng Yan
13. Measuring the Digital and Media Literacy Competencies of Children and Teens
Renee Hobbs
14. Risks, Opportunities, and Risky Opportunities: How Children Make Sense of the Online Environment
Leslie Haddon, Sonia Livingston
Section 4 - Policy and Practice Recommendations for Facilitating Learning from Media
15. Children's Learning in a Mobile Media Environment: Policies, Practices, and Possibilities
Sarah E. Vaala, Amy B. Jordan
16. How Parents Mediate Children's Media Consumption
Yalda T. Uhls, Michael B. Robb
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 8th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097090
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128094815
About the Editor
Fran Blumberg
•Research concerns the development of children’s attention and problem solving in the context of informal and formal digital learning settings. •Author/editor of the following books: Learning by Playing: Frontiers of Video Gaming in Education (Oxford, 2014), Children and Advertising: New Issues and New Media (Palgrave-Macmillan, 2014); When East Meets West: Media Research and Practice in the US and China (Cambridge 2007); The Design of Instruction and Evaluation (Lawrence Erlbaum, 2004).
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Education, Fordham University
Patricia Brooks
•Research focuses on adult foreign language learning and uses computer games to study speech perception and production in children with typical and atypical language development. •Author of the following books: Encyclopedia of Languages Development (Sage, 2014) and Language Development (Wiley, 2012).
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Staten Island, The City University of New York