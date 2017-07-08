Cognitive Development in Digital Contexts

Section 1 - Young Children's Learning from Digital Media

1. Screen Media and the Youngest Viewers: Implications for Attention and Learning

Mary L. Courage

2. Early Digital Literacy: Learning to Watch, Watching to Learn

Georgene L. Troseth, Gabrielle A. Strouse, Colleen E. Russo Johnson

3. The Effects of Parent-Child Interaction and Media User on Cognitive Development in Infants, Toddlers, and Preschoolers

Tiffany A. Pempek, Alexis R. Lauricella

4. Plugging into Word Learning: The Role of Electronic Toys and Digital Media in Language Development

Rebecca A. Dore, Jennifer M. Zosh, Kathy Kirsh-Pasek, Roberta M. Golinkoff

5. Parasocial Relationshipos with Media Characters: Imaginary Companions for Young Children's Social and Cognitive Development

Sanfra L. Calvert

Section 2 - Children and Adolescents' Cognitive Skills as Enhanced Via Media

6. Young Minds on Video Games

Thomas E. Gorman, C. Shawn Green

7. Playing With Virtual Blocks: Minecraft as a Learning Environment for Practice and Research

H. Chad Lane, Sherry Yi

8. The Impact of Digital Media on Executive Planning and Performance in Children, Adolescents, and Emerging Adults

Alexander W. Fietzer, Stephanie Chin

9. Immersive Virtual Reality and the Developing Child

Jakki O. Bailey, Jeremy N. Bailenson

10. Digital Childhoods and Literacy Development: Is Textspeak a Special Case of an "Efficient Orthography"?

11. Bridging Theory and Practice: Applying Cognitive and Educational Theory to the Design of Educational Media

Shalom M. Fisch

Section 3 - Media Literacy as a Cognitive Skill

12. Understanding the Technical and Social Complexity of the Internet: A Cognitive Developmental Resource Perspective

Samantha Bordoff, Zheng Yan

13. Measuring the Digital and Media Literacy Competencies of Children and Teens

Renee Hobbs

14. Risks, Opportunities, and Risky Opportunities: How Children Make Sense of the Online Environment

Leslie Haddon, Sonia Livingston

Section 4 - Policy and Practice Recommendations for Facilitating Learning from Media

15. Children's Learning in a Mobile Media Environment: Policies, Practices, and Possibilities

Sarah E. Vaala, Amy B. Jordan

16. How Parents Mediate Children's Media Consumption

Yalda T. Uhls, Michael B. Robb