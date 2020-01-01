Cognitive, Clinical, and Neural Aspects of Drug Addiction focuses on the theories that cause drug addiction, including avoidance behavior, self-medication, reward sensitization, behavioral inhibition and impulsivity. Dr. Moustafa takes this book one-step further by reviewing the psychological causes of relapse, including the role stress, anxiety and depression play. By examining both the causes of drug addiction and relapse, this book will help clinicians create individualized treatment options for their patients suffering from drug addiction. Understanding the development of individual drug addictions are often difficult to understand and, more often, difficult to treat.

The most successful treatments begin with studying why individuals become addicted to drugs and how to change their thinking and behavior.