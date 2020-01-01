Cognitive, Clinical, and Neural Aspects of Drug Addiction
1st Edition
Description
Cognitive, Clinical, and Neural Aspects of Drug Addiction focuses on the theories that cause drug addiction, including avoidance behavior, self-medication, reward sensitization, behavioral inhibition and impulsivity. Dr. Moustafa takes this book one-step further by reviewing the psychological causes of relapse, including the role stress, anxiety and depression play. By examining both the causes of drug addiction and relapse, this book will help clinicians create individualized treatment options for their patients suffering from drug addiction. Understanding the development of individual drug addictions are often difficult to understand and, more often, difficult to treat.
The most successful treatments begin with studying why individuals become addicted to drugs and how to change their thinking and behavior.
Key Features
- Identifies key factors contributing to addiction, including stress, anxiety and depression
- Reviews inhibition and impulsivity in drug use
- Assesses the cognitive underpinnings of behavioral choices in addiction
- Discusses the argument of self-medication vs. reward sensitization
- Examines the psychological causes of why patients relapse
Readership
Researchers and clinicians in psychiatry and psychology treating patients with addiction disorder
Table of Contents
- Learning from aversive vs. appetitive outcome in drug addiction
2. The role of contextual processes in drug use and relapse
3. Avoidance behavior in addiction
4. Behavioral inhibition and impulsivity as factors underlying drug use
5. Delay, probability and effort discounting underlying addictive behaviors
6. The varieties of risk taking behaviors in drug abuse
7. Extinction learning in addiction: relevance to cue exposure therapy
8. The psychological causes of relapse
9. Future thinking and intolerance of uncertainty in addiction
10. The bidirectional relationship between depression and addiction
11. The role of stress and anxiety in drug use and relapse
12. The effect of trauma on drug use
13. Theories of Addiction: self-medication vs. reward sensitization
14. Summary and future directions in addiction research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169797
About the Author
Ahmed Moustafa
Dr. Ahmed Moustafa is an associate professor in Cognitive and Behavioural Neuroscience at Marcs Institute for Brain, Behaviour, and Development & School of Social Sciences and Psychology, Western Sydney University. Ahmed is trained in computer science, psychology, neuroscience, and cognitive science. His early training took place at Cairo University in mathematics and computer science. Before joining Western Sydney University as a lab director, Ahmed spent 11 years in America studying psychology and neuroscience. Ahmed conducts research on computational and neuropsychological studies of addiction, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, PTSD, and depression. He has published over 150 papers in high-ranking journals including Science, PNAS, Journal of Neuroscience, Brain, Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, Nature (Parkinson’s disease), Neuron, among others. Ahmed has recently published two books: (a) Computational models of brain and behavior, which provides a comprehensive overview of recent advances in the field of computational neuroscience, and (b) Computational Neuroscience Models of the Basal Ganglia, which provides several models of the basal ganglia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Marcs Institute for Brain and Behaviour, School of Social Sciences and Psychology, Western Sydney University, Penrith, Australia