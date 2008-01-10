Cognitive Behavioural Interventions in Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy
1st Edition
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It presents the application of the model of cognitive behavioural intervention in the practice of physiotherapy and occupational therapy addressing a range of clinical problems with contributions from professionals who are specialists in their field. The book explains the psychological model and provides a rationale for applying CBT as a tool to strengthen physiotherapy and occupational therapy interventions. Case studies are integral to this book, highlighting the application of CBT, outlining the strategies, and illustrating the outcomes and boundaries of treatment.
Table of Contents
Introduction
SECTION 1. CBT: The Theoretical Context
1. Cognitive behavioural therapy: origins and developments
2. Incorporating cognitive behaviour approaches into models of practice
3. Biomedical links between cognitions and behaviour
SECTION 2. CBT: Practical Application
4. Cognitive behavioural therapy for depression
5. Cognitive behavioural therapy for anxiety
6. Enduring Mental Illness
7. Cognitive behavioural approaches in the treatment of alcohol addiction
8. Chronic pain
9. Fibromyalgia management using cognitive-behavioural principles: a practical approach for therapists
10. Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
11. Concluding comments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 10th January 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032950
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750688000
About the Author
Marie Donaghy
Edited books include
Everett T., Donaghy M.E., Feaver, S 2003 Interventions in Mental Health: An evidence-based approach for Physiotherapists and Occupational Therapists Oxford: Butterworth Heinemann.
Donaghy M., Nicol M., Davidson K Cognitive Behavioural Interventions in Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Edinburgh: Elsevier (in print to be published early 2008)
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physiotherapy; Dean, School of Health Sciences, Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh; Fellow of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy; Graduate member of the British Psychological Society; Fellow of the Higher Education Academy
Maggie Nicol
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow of the College of Occupational Therapy; Professor of Occupational Therapy and Head of Occupational Therapy at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh
Kate Davidson
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow of the British Psychological Society; Honorary Professor of Clinical Psychology at University of Glasgow; Director of the Glasgow Institute of Psychosocial Interventions at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde