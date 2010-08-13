Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 33-3

As evidence mounts on the efficacy of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), renowed expert Dr. Bunmi Olatunji offers this timely and comprehensive issue on performing CBT for a wide variety of psychiatric conditions. Article discuss how to effectively use CBT for anxiety disorders, personality disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia, tic-related disorders, somatoform disorders, sleep disorders, substance use/dependence, sexual dysfunction, mood disorders and ADHD. Articles also discuss augmenting CBT with medication, and the empirical status of the "New Wave" of CBT.