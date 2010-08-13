Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724912

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 33-3

1st Edition

Authors: Bunmi Olatunji
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724912
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th August 2010
Description

As evidence mounts on the efficacy of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), renowed expert Dr. Bunmi Olatunji offers this timely and comprehensive issue on performing CBT for a wide variety of psychiatric conditions.  Article discuss how to effectively use CBT for anxiety disorders, personality disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia, tic-related disorders, somatoform disorders, sleep disorders, substance use/dependence, sexual dysfunction, mood disorders and ADHD.  Articles also discuss augmenting CBT with medication, and the empirical status of the "New Wave" of CBT.

About the Authors

Bunmi Olatunji Author

