Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 33-3
1st Edition
Authors: Bunmi Olatunji
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724912
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th August 2010
Description
As evidence mounts on the efficacy of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), renowed expert Dr. Bunmi Olatunji offers this timely and comprehensive issue on performing CBT for a wide variety of psychiatric conditions. Article discuss how to effectively use CBT for anxiety disorders, personality disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia, tic-related disorders, somatoform disorders, sleep disorders, substance use/dependence, sexual dysfunction, mood disorders and ADHD. Articles also discuss augmenting CBT with medication, and the empirical status of the "New Wave" of CBT.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 13th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724912
About the Authors
Bunmi Olatunji Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.